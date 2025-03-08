The recent act of the United States to deport illegal immigrants to India in a military plane amplifies the narrative that under President Donald Trump, unauthorised migration is seen as akin to an invasion.

It sent a message that the US perceives illegal migration not just as a legal violation but as a national security threat, reinforcing the narrative that unauthorised entry to the US would be treated as an act of aggression rather than a humanitarian or economic issue.

These were the views expressed by experts in an interactive forum on "India – US Relations: Revisiting Immigration and its Impact on Diaspora and Aspirational Youth," organised by the Centre for Advanced Studies in Social Science and Management (CASSM) at CU-IDC Chandigarh Campus on Friday.

“Sadly, the human angle of why immigration is happening and how to respond to human rights violations and protect trafficking victims is addressed only in passing,” said Prof Pramod Kumar, Chairperson of IDC Chandigarh.

He further highlighted that the primary driving force behind immigration, particularly to the United States and Canada, is shaped by pull factors encapsulated in the so-called 'Foreign Dream' and the need to meet labor shortages.

For the country of destination, it is a kind of 'Want and Need Paradox', that is, "We need you, but we don't want you."

Dr Shuchi Kapuria pointed out that the inhuman treatment was meted out to the deportees who were tied in shackles. Reflecting on India-US relations, Dr Van Dyke emphasised the evolving India-US relationship, centering on diplomacy, immigration, and economic ties, with PM Modi prioritising bilateral engagements to bolster India's global standing.

She further expressed her views on the Indian diaspora, particularly skilled professionals, which has significantly influenced US tech and business sectors, exemplified by the rise of Indian-origin CEOs and recent shifts in US immigration policies, particularly under the Biden and Trump administrations. Prof Yoshida highlighted Japan's strict immigration policies and geopolitical ties with India, while Prof Ronki Ram analysed Indian migration patterns, highlighting economic impacts, caste divisions, and labour exploitation.

Sharing field-based insights, Prof Ram interpreted that the nature of transit is highly shaped by the socio-economic stature of individuals, as aspiring elites settle down in the US, whereas less privileged are forced to pursue the same objective in their own limited ways and end up becoming victims of human trafficking networks.

While delivering the valedictory session, Prof Dipankar Gupta explored generational identity shifts among Indian and Asian migrants, highlighting cultural tensions, migration policies, and the influence of civil rights movements in shaping personal and societal identities. Reflecting upon irregular migration from Punjab and Haryana, Prof Jagdish Mehta highlighted economic struggles, digital platforms involved in trafficking networks, and the need for policy reforms.

The forum discussed the issue of the alarming state of asylum applications that increased from 5,000 in 2,000 to 51,000 in 2023, mirroring trends in the UK, Australia, and Canada.

Prof Kuldip Singh highlighted the role of religious groups, mental health associations, and other organisations in supporting migrants in the US and Canada, noting that even wealthy Punjab farmers are increasingly moving abroad for better opportunities.

Professors, including Prof. Osamu Yoshida, Prof Kenta Funahashi, Prof Kuldip Singh, Dr Yuko Mori, Prof Harish Puri, Prof Kumool Abbi, senior journalists Sarabjit Singh, Baljit Balli, and several administrative officers actively participated in the event.