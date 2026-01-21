Canada’s British Columbia Extortion Task Force is investigating the role of 111 foreign nationals — several suspected to be Punjabis — while analysing hundreds of hours of CCTV footage in connection with a series of extortion cases targeting communities in Canada’s Lower Mainland.

In a release issued late Wednesday night India time, the task force said refugee status (asylum) will not protect suspects from legal action.

Four months after its official announcement, the BC Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) released an update on the task force’s operations, outlining coordinated efforts to gather evidence and advance investigations into the crimes.

Launched on September 17, 2025, the task force has assumed responsibility for 32 files from various jurisdictions across the Lower Mainland. Investigators are meticulously examining physical, digital and forensic evidence to identify linkages and target cluster groups involved in the extortions.

New extortion-related incidents are being assessed for connections to ongoing investigations, with the task force also supporting local police agencies across British Columbia.

The task force is collaborating with national policing partners and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to address immigration violations.

Since its inception, it has secured nearly 100 judicial authorisations and executed multiple search warrants across the Lower Mainland, the Southeast District and Alberta. These actions have resulted in arrests, incidental searches and the collection of statements to preserve evidence.

So far, seven individuals have been criminally charged through the task force’s work, while municipal partners have secured additional charges through independent and joint investigations.

“Extortion investigations are complex and investigators and Crown prosecutors must rely on lawfully obtained physical, digital and forensic evidence to put the pieces of the puzzles together and to prove the charges,” BC RCMP Assistant Commissioner John Brewer said.

“The Task Force understands this reality, is unrelenting in its efforts, has over 1,000 exhibits and hundreds of hours of CCTV footage that is being meticulously analysed to find every vital piece of evidence. The BC RCMP continues to lead the Task Force and drive investigations with our municipal partners because public safety remains our top priority. All our investigations remain active with our efforts extending beyond provincial borders through close collaboration with police partners nationwide.”

The CBSA, an integral part of the task force, is investigating 111 foreign nationals for potential inadmissibility under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. As of January 20, 2026, nine individuals have been removed from Canada.

“In delivering on its public safety mandate, the CBSA works with law-enforcement partners to rid Canada of foreign criminals who have no right to be here,” the agency said, adding that making a refugee claim does not shield lawbreakers from consequences.

Municipal police agencies continue to lead their own investigations, forming dedicated teams and liaising with the task force and the RCMP’s National Coordination and Support Team for information sharing and de-confliction.

“Please know that we are moving forward with each investigation to ensure that those who are responsible for these acts are held accountable,” Assistant Commissioner Brewer added.

“Working with our partners in the Task Force, specialised units and police of jurisdiction, we’ve taken a multi-pronged approach to each file. The combined strength of all agencies involved ensures that the necessary expertise is available throughout the province and across the country to advance investigations.”