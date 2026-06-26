Extortion cases in Canada: Calgary police release pictures of 15 suspects

The Calgary police have released pictures of nearly 15 suspects in connection with the ongoing extortion investigation involving members of the city’s South Asian community majority Punjabis, who have been involved in shooting.

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The police have not ruled out the possibility that the suspects may be operating as foot soldiers for the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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The police are further asking for help locating Germanjeet Singh, who is wanted on warrants related to an extortion incident, and identifying suspects in two extortion cases in the communities of Cityscape and Saddle Ridge.

The authorities said that since April 2025, there have been 49 extortion-related incidents in Calgary, including 19 shootings.

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Sixteen individuals have so far been charged with a total of 56 offences, and police confirmed that none of them are Canadian citizens.

“We hope that by releasing these photos, community members can provide additional information to help advance our investigations,” said Superintendent Jeff Bell of the CPS criminal operations and intelligence division.

Investigators noted that the suspects may be known in the community by different names and encountered under varying circumstances.

Bell also acknowledged monitoring developments in other parts of the country, including Vancouver, where a recent trial involved allegations of links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“If we come across any evidence to suggest that, we will be working with our national security partners as they are considered a terrorist organisation,” he said.

Recently, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) issued a special bulletin detailing a sustained campaign of coercion. According to the bulletin, this activity typically involves “financially vulnerable, young male, Indian nationals in Canada on study permits” being used as foot soldiers by gangs to carry out targeted acts of violence against South Asian diaspora communities across Canada.

The bulletin further warned that copycat actors and smaller criminal groups are exploiting the fearsome reputation of major gangs to amplify the impact of their own extortion demands.