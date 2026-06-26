DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Diaspora / Extortion cases in Canada: Calgary police release pictures of 15 suspects

Extortion cases in Canada: Calgary police release pictures of 15 suspects

Police say involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has not been not ruled out

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:20 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo of Germanjeet Singh, wanted by the police.
Advertisement

The Calgary police have released pictures of nearly 15 suspects in connection with the ongoing extortion investigation involving members of the city’s South Asian community majority Punjabis, who have been involved in shooting.

Advertisement

The police have not ruled out the possibility that the suspects may be operating as foot soldiers for the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Advertisement

Pictures of suspects.

Advertisement

The police are further asking for help locating Germanjeet Singh, who is wanted on warrants related to an extortion incident, and identifying suspects in two extortion cases in the communities of Cityscape and Saddle Ridge.

The authorities said that since April 2025, there have been 49 extortion-related incidents in Calgary, including 19 shootings.

Advertisement

Sixteen individuals have so far been charged with a total of 56 offences, and police confirmed that none of them are Canadian citizens.

“We hope that by releasing these photos, community members can provide additional information to help advance our investigations,” said Superintendent Jeff Bell of the CPS criminal operations and intelligence division.

Investigators noted that the suspects may be known in the community by different names and encountered under varying circumstances.

Bell also acknowledged monitoring developments in other parts of the country, including Vancouver, where a recent trial involved allegations of links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“If we come across any evidence to suggest that, we will be working with our national security partners as they are considered a terrorist organisation,” he said.

Recently, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) issued a special bulletin detailing a sustained campaign of coercion. According to the bulletin, this activity typically involves “financially vulnerable, young male, Indian nationals in Canada on study permits” being used as foot soldiers by gangs to carry out targeted acts of violence against South Asian diaspora communities across Canada.

The bulletin further warned that copycat actors and smaller criminal groups are exploiting the fearsome reputation of major gangs to amplify the impact of their own extortion demands.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts