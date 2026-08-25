Extortion in Surrey falls to seven-month low with 8 threats, 1 shooting: Police report

Extortion threats in Surrey, British Columbia, fell to a seven-month low in July, according to figures released by Surrey Police Service (SPS).

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The Canadian government formally designated the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity under the Criminal Code on September 29, 2025. Public Safety Canada said the group had targeted members of diaspora communities, businesses and cultural figures through violence, intimidation and extortion.

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SPS Interim Chief Constable Todd Matsumoto said eight extortion threats were recorded in the city in July — the lowest monthly figure in seven months. There was also one extortion-related shooting, the lowest monthly total since February.

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The decline comes after a sharp rise in extortion-related crime earlier in the year. Threats peaked at 44 in January, when police also recorded 10 extortion-related shootings.

The surge prompted the Surrey police to establish a dedicated task force aimed at investigating and disrupting extortion networks. Police have since conducted searches, made arrests and worked with other law-enforcement agencies to identify those responsible. The police says some suspects have been arrested and questioned as investigations continue.

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“I know the extortion threats and related violence experienced over the past year have had a significant impact on members of Surrey’s business community,” Matsumoto said.

“SPS continues to work closely with policing partners to identify those responsible, support victims, and prevent further incidents.”

He added that while the latest figures were encouraging, investigative, enforcement and prevention teams would remain engaged to maintain pressure on those responsible.

British Columbia Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger also welcomed the decline, describing the reduction in extortion threats as encouraging while warning that more work remains. She urged anyone receiving an extortion threat to report it to police.

The violence has affected several Canadian cities since 2025, with businesses and members of South Asian communities among those targeted. Extortion demands have been delivered through phone calls, text messages, letters and social media, sometimes accompanied by threats of violence or attacks on homes and businesses.

The issue has also attracted national attention because of suspected links to transnational organised-crime networks. In an April 2026 bulletin, Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) said extortion targeting Canada’s South Asian diaspora appeared to be primarily associated with loosely organised criminal networks involving local actors and individuals claiming affiliation with overseas organised-crime groups. FINTRAC identified the Bishnoi gang and Bambiha gang among the groups reportedly involved and warned that smaller “copycat” actors may exploit the reputation of larger criminal organisations to intensify their own threats.

FINTRAC also said some networks appear to recruit or rely on financially vulnerable young male Indian nationals in Canada on study permits as intermediaries, enforcers or “foot soldiers.” The agency stressed, however, that the criminal activity involves fluid and interconnected networks rather than isolated actors.

For Surrey’s business community, the recent decline offers some relief after months of fear and uncertainty. Police, however, continue to urge victims not to give in to extortion demands and to preserve threatening messages, calls and other evidence. SPS advises people who receive threats to contact police immediately and not to negotiate with offenders.

The July figures therefore represent progress — but not necessarily the end of the crisis. Authorities say sustained enforcement, intelligence-sharing and cooperation with victims and communities will be necessary to determine whether the decline can be maintained.