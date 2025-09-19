First Indian deported from UK under new 'One-In, One-Out' migration deal

An Indian national has become the first person to be deported from the UK under a new UK-France migration agreement aimed at tackling illegal crossings of the English Channel.

The individual, who reportedly arrived in Britain via a small boat in early August, was flown to Paris from Heathrow Airport last Thursday as part of the recently implemented “one-in, one-out” pilot scheme.

The treaty allows the UK to return illegal migrants to France, while accepting an equal number of asylum seekers through legal routes.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood called the deportation an “important first step” in tightening border controls and deterring dangerous Channel crossings.

Today, we have dealt a blow to the smuggler gangs. The removal of small boat migrants to France has begun. I will do whatever it takes to secure our borders – and this is a vital first step. pic.twitter.com/qIf6wm5YI1 — Shabana Mahmood MP (@ShabanaMahmood) September 18, 2025

“This sends a clear message: if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you,” said Mahmood.

“We will continue to support genuine refugees, but through safe and legal channels – not through people smugglers and risky journeys.”

According to UK Home Office sources, the deported Indian man will be offered a voluntary return to India from France. If he refuses, he may face enforced removal and will not be eligible to seek asylum.

The move comes amid a sharp rise in illegal immigration cases involving Indian nationals. Official figures from August show a 108 per cent year-on-year increase, with 2,715 Indians in immigration detention in the UK.

This deportation marks one of the first under the new treaty, which began in August and will run as a pilot scheme until June 2026. Further removals are expected in the coming days.

Under the “one-in, one-out” arrangement, the UK can block illegal entrants from applying for asylum, aiming to reduce pressure on the asylum system and curb the need for hotel accommodation.

In return, the UK will receive vetted migrants from France under a controlled and legal process.

The Home Office stated it will continue to challenge any legal attempts to delay deportations and confirmed that over 35,000 individuals without legal status were returned in the past year, with foreign criminal and asylum-related returns increasing by 14 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

