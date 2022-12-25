First Sikh city mayor in California; Mikey Hothi elected unanimously for post

New York, December 25
Mikey Hothi, whose parents are from Punjab, has been unanimously elected as the mayor of Lodi city in northern California, becoming the first Sikh to hold the top position in the city's history.
Hothi was nominated by newly-elected councilwoman Lisa Craig, who won election to mayor Mark Chandler's seat in November and was unanimously selected vice mayor during Wednesday's meeting.
He represents the council's fifth district and served as vice mayor this past year under mayor Chandler, who announced last summer he would not seek re-election.
Honored to be sworn in as the 117th Mayor of the City of Lodi #lodica #209 pic.twitter.com/dgmrYyz5gk— Mikey Hothi (@mikey_hothi) December 23, 2022
"Honored to be sworn in as the 117th Mayor of the City of Lodi," Hothi tweeted on Friday.
His family was also instrumental in founding the Sikh temple on Armstrong Road, local newspaper The Lodi News-Sentinel reported.
“Our experience is similar to that of the Hispanic community that came before us, the Greek community, the Germans,” Hothi was quoted as saying in the report.
“Everyone came to Lodi because they realised it was a safe family town. (It has) great education, great people, great culture, great values, and just hard-working people in this town. I'm just proud to represent this community as its next mayor,” it said.
Hothi, who graduated from Tokay High School in 2008, said that growing up in the city was a challenge, especially post-9/11, when many Muslims and Sikhs experienced unfair harassment.
But Hothi, whose parents are from Punjab, explained that his family not only survived but thrived in Lodi. Many became business owners and entrepreneurs who still manage successful companies today, the report said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...