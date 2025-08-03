DT
Home / Diaspora / Four Indian-origin senior citizens found dead after US car crash

Four Indian-origin senior citizens found dead after US car crash

The family members were reportedly last seen at Burger King in Pennsylvania on July 29
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:48 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
Four Indian-origin senior citizens of a family from New York were found dead on Saturday, Marshal County Sheriff Mike Dougherty said on Sunday. Facebook/@Marshall County Sheriff's Office
Four Indian-origin senior citizens of a family from New York, who disappeared on a road trip to a spiritual site in West Virginia, were found dead on Saturday, Marshal County Sheriff Mike Dougherty said on Sunday.

The victims were identified as Asha Divan (85), Kishore Divan (89), Shailesh Divan (86) and Gita Divan (84).

The group was travelling in a light green Toyota Camry with a New York license plate (EKW2611) and was en route from Buffalo to Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold in Marshall County, West Virginia, a religious destination, where they had prepaid for accommodations. However, according to local authorities, they never checked in.

“Marshal County Sheriff Mike Dougherty has confirmed that the four individuals who were reported missing from Buffalo, New York, have been found deceased following a vehicle crash. The victims have been identified as Dr Kishore Divan, Mrs Asha Divan, Mr Shailesh Divan, and Mrs Gita Divan,” the Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

“Their vehicle was located on Saturday, August 2, at approximately 9:30 PM, off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road. First responders were on the scene for more than five hours,” it added.

The family was last seen six days ago at a Burger King outlet on Peach Street in Erie, Pennsylvania, around 2: 45 pm on July 29.

CCTV footage captured two members of the group entering the restaurant, and credit card activity at Burger King marked it as their last verified stop before their disappearance.

Shortly after, a license plate reader picked up their vehicle heading south on I-79.

“The family was headed to Pittsburg and then on to Moundsville, West Virginia,” Dougherty earlier said.

Teams from both Marshall and Ohio counties in West Virginia held searches in nearby areas. Photos of the missing family members and a picture of their car were released to help generate leads.

The Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI), a non-profit organisation in Williamsville, New York, also stepped in to help locate the missing persons.

"Two couples who were traveling are currently missing, and we're all deeply concerned. If anyone has heard from them or has any updates, please reach out. Hoping they're safe and will be found soon," a news agency quoted CHAI as saying.

