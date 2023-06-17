From Times Square to Niagara Falls, Indian-American community sends welcome messages for PM Modi

PTI

New York, June 17

From Times Square and Niagara Falls to Princeton University and Hawaii, members of the Indian-American community are sending welcome messages from iconic US locations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his upcoming historic state visit, expressing pride over his “inspiring” leadership.

Members of the diaspora and young Indian students are taking to social media such as Twitter to post their video messages welcoming PM Modi, who will arrive in New York on June 20 and will lead the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21.

The Indian leader will then travel to Washington DC where he will be welcomed by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on June 22 for the state visit, which will include an address to the joint session of the US Congress and the historic State Dinner.

“Long live India-US friendship!”, "We would like to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi for this historic State Visit”, “Hello and welcome, Prime Minister of India @narendramodi to this beautiful city”, “India-US ties are a force for global good” and “The Indian-American community is deeply proud of Prime Minister Modi's inspiring leadership,” some of the messages said.

The Consulate General of India in New York is tweeting the special video messages that members of the diaspora are sending from iconic American landmarks across the country.

These iconic locations include the Statue of Liberty, Niagara Falls, Princeton University in New Jersey, Columbia University and Columbia Business School in New York, National Museum of the US Air Force in Ohio, iconic New York landmarks Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge and The Edge, Wright Brothers' Museum in Dayton, Ohio, Liberty Bell in Philadelphia as well as from New England and Hawaii.

Prominent US lawmakers, leaders and State Governors are also sending their welcome messages to the Indian Prime Minister.

US Senator from New Jersey and Chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Bob Menendez in a video message said that he joins the “vibrant and important” Indian-American community in his home state in welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Washington DC.

Beginning his message with a “Namaste”, Menendez said the Prime Minister's state visit is a “significant moment” in the US-India relationship.

