DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Diaspora / Fugitive wanted by Gujarat Police in case of Rs 3.66 crore fraud brought back from UAE

Fugitive wanted by Gujarat Police in case of Rs 3.66 crore fraud brought back from UAE

Upavan Pavan Jain, a real estate agent, was wanted for cheating by personation, dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery of valuable security, and criminal conspiracy
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:53 PM Jun 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A fugitive wanted by the Gujarat Police in a case of fraud of Rs 3.66 crore has been brought back from the UAE in an operation coordinated by CBI using Interpol channels, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Upavan Pavan Jain, a real estate agent, was wanted for cheating by personation, dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery of valuable security, and criminal conspiracy.

He had defrauded a prospective buyer to the tune of Rs 3.66 crore and had an Interpol Red Notice against him.

Advertisement

Jain had allegedly shown four different properties to the buyer. He used his accomplice as a dummy property owner, forged documents and created bank accounts in the name of that person to siphon off the money from the purported sales.

A Red Notice was issued against him in 2023 on the request of the Gujarat Police.

Advertisement

“The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, UAE successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Upavan Pavan Jain to India on June 20. Upavan Pavan Jain has returned as deportee at Ahmedabad International Airport, Gujarat from Dubai, UAE,” CBI’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts