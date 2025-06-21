Fugitive wanted by Gujarat Police in case of Rs 3.66 crore fraud brought back from UAE

A fugitive wanted by the Gujarat Police in a case of fraud of Rs 3.66 crore has been brought back from the UAE in an operation coordinated by CBI using Interpol channels, officials said on Saturday.

Upavan Pavan Jain, a real estate agent, was wanted for cheating by personation, dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery of valuable security, and criminal conspiracy.

He had defrauded a prospective buyer to the tune of Rs 3.66 crore and had an Interpol Red Notice against him.

Jain had allegedly shown four different properties to the buyer. He used his accomplice as a dummy property owner, forged documents and created bank accounts in the name of that person to siphon off the money from the purported sales.

A Red Notice was issued against him in 2023 on the request of the Gujarat Police.

“The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with NCB-Abu Dhabi, UAE successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Upavan Pavan Jain to India on June 20. Upavan Pavan Jain has returned as deportee at Ahmedabad International Airport, Gujarat from Dubai, UAE,” CBI’s spokesperson said in a statement.