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Home / Diaspora / Gangster Nitish Kaushal arrested in Vermont: FBI

Gangster Nitish Kaushal arrested in Vermont: FBI

FBI action followed Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international enforcement action targeting the Bhagwanpuria gang

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PTI
Washington, Updated At : 08:19 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Nitish Kaushal. Image credit: @FBI Los Angeles/Facebook
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The FBI has arrested gangster Nitish Kaushal, allegedly involved in murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in the US, days after adding him to its list of most wanted criminals.

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“Nitish Kaushal has been arrested in Vermont,” the FBI said in a post on X on Thursday.

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Kaushal, an Indian national, allegedly carried out acts of violence on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group, including, but not limited to, kidnappings and assaults, the FBI said.

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The FBI had added Kaushal to its most wanted list on Tuesday.

The FBI was on the lookout for Kaushal for his alleged involvement with a transnational criminal organisation engaged in, among other things, acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling.

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It said the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.

The US District Court of the Central District of California, Los Angeles, issued a federal arrest warrant for Kaushal on June 25 after charging him with racketeer influenced and corrupt organisations conspiracy.

The FBI action followed Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international enforcement action targeting the Bhagwanpuria gang.

The operation involved raids and law enforcement action across the US, Canada, and Europe, highlighting the growing international focus on dismantling transnational criminal syndicates with roots in India.

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