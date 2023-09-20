Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

IANS

New Delhi, September 20



Following the killing/death of three dreaded pro-Khalistani terrorists in the past few months, name of chief of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is on the top of the security agencies' radar now.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who heads the radical Sikhs For Justice, HIRES Canadian Bodyguards to protect his life.



He doesn't Trust Khalistani Sikhs



But Canada's PM Justin Trudeau

fights for Khalistan & Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar



Canada's Pappu pic.twitter.com/Qg2tPERJLC — Raman 𝕏 (@SaffronDelhite) September 19, 2023

Facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, including three of sedition, Pannun is known to be operating from Canada.

On May 6, Khalistani leader Paramjit Singh Panjwar, the head of the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), was shot dead in Lahore.

On June 15, Avtar Singh Khanda, a leading exponent of Khalistan and handler of Amritpal Singh, died of cancer at a hospital in the UK.

Three days later on June 18, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and chief of the banned outfit Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was gunned down by two gunmen outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia.

Be it the rocket-propelled grenade attack on Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali last year, an audio message asking Kashmiri Muslims residing in Srinagar to go to Delhi and disrupt the G20 Summit, or assassination threats to multiple chief ministers and other who's who via telephonic audio messages -- they all have been linked to the proscribed terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) founded by Pannun.

Just last week, Pannun declared to hold “Shaheed Nijjar kill India referendum” on the question: Is Indian High Commissioner Verma responsible for the ‘assassination' of Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

He also announced to hold Khalistan Referendum-II on October 29 in Surrey, British Columbia.

Pro-Khalistan leader Nijjar, who was declared a ‘wanted terrorist' by the Indian government, was shot dead by two gunmen on the premises of Guru Nanak Sikh gurdwara, of which he was the head, in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city on June 18.

Since Nijjar's killing, many radical activists have been raised questions as three killings of Sikh separatists took place within one month. They say: Is there a pattern in the sudden killings of three Khalistani terrorists?

On Monday, Canada, in a surprise move, expelled a top Indian diplomat amid probe into the killing of Nijjar on its soil.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed "credible allegations of a potential link" between agents of the Indian government and the killing of the Khalistani terrorist.

