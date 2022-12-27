Haryana youth dies in US multi-vehicle crash following ice and snow storms

IANS
New York, December 27
A 26-year-old man from Haryana died in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in the US state of Pennsylvania following ice and snow storms across the mid-Atlantic region, local media reported.
Manpreet Singh from Pehowa, Haryana, who had moved to Queens, New York recently, was hit by a truck that was on its way to Indiana.
"The crash occurred around 6.30 am on December 24 near mile marker 64 on Interstate-80 west in Clarion Township," Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker said.
Singh, who was taken to a hospital in Clarion, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at 8.58 am.
Shingledecker said the cause of death was blunt force trauma, while the death has been ruled accidental.
Police in Clarion declined to comment citing an active investigation, Explore Clarion reported. Following the accident, a section of the Interstate-80 was shut for approximately 12 hours.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for his funeral, and provide financial assistance to his parents. According to the fundraiser page, Manpreet was the only child of his parents.
