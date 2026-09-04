High-profile Punjabi-origin Canadian cop charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust

A high-profile Vancouver police officer of Punjabi origin and founder of a youth charity has been charged with multiple counts of fraud, theft and breach of trust following a lengthy undercover probe by his own force, Canadian media reported on Thursday.

Kalwinder “Kal” Dosanjh, a veteran constable with the Vancouver Police Department and CEO of the Surrey-based KidsPlay Foundation, faces nine charges — four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of theft over $5,000 and one count of breach of trust by a public officer, according to the Vancouver Sun.

Advertisement

The B.C. Prosecution Service confirmed the charges. Dosanjh, 50, has a co-accused, Sarabjit Singh Gill, 51, who faces six fraud and theft charges. The alleged offences took place between December 8, 2017, and July 25, 2025, in or around Vancouver, Surrey and other locations in British Columbia, the newspaper reported.

Advertisement

“A veteran Vancouver police officer who started a charity for at-risk kids has been charged with fraud, theft and breach of trust after an investigation by his own agency,” the Vancouver Sun reported.

The Surrey Now-Leader reported that Dosanjh has served with the Vancouver Police Department for more than 25 years, including as a senior detective in its Financial Crimes Unit. He founded KidsPlay in 2015 after years of patrol work in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, with the stated aim of keeping young people away from drugs, gangs and violence through free sports programmes, camps and mentorship.

Advertisement

Dosanjh was arrested on Thursday morning in Surrey, where he lives. Officers also searched his residence and the charity’s offices and removed boxes of material, Canadian media outlets reported.

The Vancouver Police Department said the case followed a 2.5-year covert investigation and scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to provide further details. Chief Constable Steve Rai and Superintendent Mike Ritchie, who led the probe, are expected to address the media.

Dosanjh’s lawyers have denied any wrongdoing. “Mr. Dosanjh has committed no crime and is innocent of any wrongdoing. An arrest, or a report that an arrest has occurred, is not evidence of guilt, misconduct or criminal responsibility,” the law firm Alliance Lawyers said, according to the Surrey Now-Leader.

CBC News reported that Dosanjh has been a VPD employee for more than two decades and founded the KidsPlay Youth Foundation in 2015 with the aim of “keeping B.C. kids away from a life of crime”.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.