'Hindi, French among most popular languages among Japanese students at Indian-origin schools'

'Hindi, French among most popular languages among Japanese students at Indian-origin schools'

Photo for representation only.

PTI

Singapore, May 28

Hindi and French are the most popular foreign languages among Japanese students at the Global Indian International School (GIIS) campuses in Tokyo, according to Atul Temurnikar, a prominent member of the education industry.

Temurnikar, the Co-Founder and Chairman of the Global Schools Foundation in Singapore which operates GIIS campuses in six countries, said that Japanese students also seek best of Asian and Western cultures while preserving their own culture.

“Cultural learning allows Japanese and expat students to learn and experience strengths about different cultures,” he said, giving an insight into language learning curriculum at the GIIS which has 15,000 Students in 16 campuses.

He expressed his views on how Hindi, which is studied in Tokyo, has become a shared cultural identity for many people from the subcontinent who are part of the 30 million Indian diaspora around the world.

Temurnikar was sharing the experience of a GIIS grade V Japanese student who amazed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with people on a two-day visit to Japan earlier this week.

Ritsuki Kobayashi spoke in Hindi with Prime Minister Modi and asked for his autograph on his drawing which had descriptions in Hindi, Japanese and English. The Prime Minister obliged with a smile.

Temurnikar said that Hindi is a popular language choice among Japanese students and is offered from Grade 1 to 10 in both curriculums, Central Board of Secondary Education and Cambridge IGCSE.

He underlined the linguistic diversity of Japanese students, pointing out that the Indian-Japanese people-to-people relationships go back to nearly a century.

The GIIS Tokyo has students from 19 nationalities with Japanese being the largest cohort. Its students learn over 10 languages, including Hindi, French, Japanese, Sanskrit, Mandarin, Arabic and Tamil.

It regularly hosts language festivals around Hindi Diwas, Hindi competitions, Hindi debates and similar celebrations in Japanese culture such as Japanese Tea Ceremony, Temurnikar said.

“Every student is nurtured to be a Global Citizen and students experience widest language diversity with over 10 languages to choose from,” he said, elaborating on language learning curriculum at the GIIS run by the Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation which has over seven international schools under its aegis.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go'

2
Delhi

Over 100 residents suffer from diarrhoea in Gurugram’s condominium

3
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

4
Nation

'Drugs-on-cruise' case: Govt asks Finance Ministry to take action against former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

5
Nation

7 soldiers killed, 19 injured as vehicle falls into Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector

6
Chandigarh

Over 4 kg gold seized from 2 passengers at Chandigarh airport

7
Nation

Another model found hanging in her Kolkata home; second such incident in 3 days

8
Punjab

Sacked Punjab minister Vijay Singla sent in 14-day judicial custody

9
Nation

Narcotics Control Bureau gives clean chit to Aryan Khan, 5 others in drugs-on-cruise case

10
Delhi

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Don't Miss

View All
Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala
Sports

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

Amritsar: Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI
Amritsar

Honest GRP personnel return valuables to elderly NRI in Amritsar

Luxury buses to be back on airport route
Punjab

PRTC, PUNBUS luxury buses to be back on IGI Airport route

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision
Trending

China University asks students to appear for swimming test online, social media lampoons bizarre decision

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Entertainment

Double celebration for Shah Rukh Khan: On younger son AbRam Khan’s birthday, Aryan Khan gets a clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity
Trending

Watch: Students help their differently abled classmate evacuate from classroom during earthquake, netizens hail humanity

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being knocked out by father for not qualifying for knock outs
Trending

Watch: Shikhar Dhawan being 'thrashed' by his father for not making it to IPL knockouts

Brokenhearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage
World

Broken-hearted husband dies after wife slain in Texas elementary school rampage

Top News

Monsoon expected to reach Kerala in 2-3 days, says IMD

Monsoon expected to reach Kerala in 2-3 days, says IMD

Enhance Afghan capability to counter terrorist groups: National Security Adviser

Enhance Afghan capability to counter terrorist groups: NSA Ajit Doval

On road to recovery despite headwinds: RBI

On road to recovery despite headwinds: RBI

Reserves robust, will withstand global spillovers

22 mass shootings, 374 dead: Here's where the guns came from

22 mass shootings, 374 dead: Here's where the guns came from

Seniority in postings went for toss during Singla’s 2-mth stint

Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister

Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon

Cities

View All

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get ~1,500

DSR: Farm union opposes online registration norm to get Rs 1,500

Five months on, Beas cops fail to trace 12-yr-old

SGPC: No plans to phase out harnonium from Gurmat Kirtan as yet at Golden Temple

Digging case: Amritsar MC starts demolishing hotel's dilapidated portion

In midnight inspection, Transport Minister challans 18 vehicles in Amritsar

Pak national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Pakistan national to visit ancestral village in Bathinda after 75 years

Setback for Mansa residents; Dr Vijay Singla was first Cabinet minister from district

Bathinda: RTA Secretary suspended

First-time MLA Dr Vijay Singla was surprise Cabinet pick

ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

ASI among three held for extortion; escapes

Demolition drive on Chandigarh's periphery: Realtor 'stings' forest officials

MC House nod for upkeep of parks by private players

Thar driver in police net

Stones thrown on Shatabdi

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI again

Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'

Inspired by 'Fast and Furious' movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi; arrested

Fire at 2 hospitals in Delhi, no casualty reported

Learning graph: Punjab outdoes Delhi schools

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of K’thala

Novel way to defeat addiction in 16 drug-hit villages of Kapurthala

'Jal da rakha, kal da rakha' mission to give push to DSR

Kapurthala museum artefacts to be shifted to Amritsar

Woman gives birth on bus near Phagwara

Ahead of monsoon, villagers want Sutlej banks to be fortified; seek bolstering Phillaur-Darewal stretch

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Woman, two kids killed as container topples over car

Ludhiana couple's killers had consumed 'chitta' to garner courage, say police

Shopkeeper, snatcher held with 39 cell phones

PLA team reaches civic body offices to attach Commissioner's car, furniture

SE gets show-cause notice for not submitting report

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

Farmers block Dhareri Jattan toll plaza

MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

DLSA holds medical camp at Central Jail

Varsity sells books at half price, pvt players cash in on it

Amritsar beat Mohali in HR Saggi cricket