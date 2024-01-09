Hindu Americans hold car rally in Houston ahead of Ram temple's consecration in Ayodhya

Houston, January 9
Members of the Hindu American community on Sunday held a huge car rally across Houston, stopping at 11 temples along the way amid bhajans and slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' in view of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya later this month.
Temple officials received a formal invitation from Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America (VHPA) to attend the consecration ceremony being held in Ayodhya on January 22.
Over 500 enthusiastic riders, carrying saffron banners with an image of the Ram temple, the Indian flag and the US flag, participated in the rally in a 3-mile-long line of 216 cars escorted by eight policemen on bikes.
The rally was flagged off at Sri Meenakshi Temple by Houston philanthropist Jugal Malani and it concluded late in the afternoon at Sri Sharad Amba Temple in Richmond.
Criss-crossing across Houston's busy roadways, the procession, led by a truck, covered 100 miles with stopovers at 11 temples over six hours.
Around 2,000 devotees, both young and old, and some teary-eyed, welcomed the procession with bhajans at the temples.
