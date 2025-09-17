In a disturbing case of betrayal and murder, a 72-year-old US citizen, Rupinder Kaur Pandher, was allegedly killed in Kila Raipur village near Ludhiana, Punjab, after travelling from Seattle to marry a 75-year-old NRI based in the UK.

According to police, the murder was part of a well-planned conspiracy, masterminded by the would-be groom, Charanjit Singh Grewal, originally from Mehma Singh Wala village, now residing in England.

Grewal allegedly offered Rs 50 lakh to his associate, Sukhjeet Singh Sonu, to carry out the murder.

Police say Sonu confessed to killing Rupinder Kaur on the night of July 12-13 and attempting to destroy the evidence by burning her body with diesel in a storeroom at his house.

He then reportedly cooled the remains with water and dumped the ashes in a nearby drain in Lehra village. Investigators have recovered partial skeletal remains for forensic analysis.

The crime came to light when Rupinder Kaur's sister, Kamal Kaur Khairah, contacted the US Embassy in India on July 28, and filed a missing person report after losing contact with her. For four days the victim’s phone was found switched off. Following her persistent efforts, the US Embassy reportedly took up the matter with the local police.

It was only last Thursday that the Khairah family received a call from a friend, informing them about Rupinder Kaur’s suspected murder and the detention of Sukhjeet Singh Sonu by the Dehlon police.

A tip-off about Sonu’s detention helped crack the investigation.

Police revealed that Rupinder Kaur was lured to India under the false promise of marriage. During this time, she had transferred significant sums of money to bank accounts linked to Sonu and his brother. Financial gain is now believed to be the primary motive behind the murder.

Authorities have begun the process of collecting more evidence, including financial records and forensic samples. They are also preparing to seek international cooperation to apprehend Charanjit Singh Grewal, who remains at large in the UK.