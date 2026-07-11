Hyderabad student missing in Finland for over two months found dead

The body of an 18-year-old student from Hyderabad who went missing in Finland in May this year, was recovered from the sea in Helsinki, as per information given to the family members here by the Indian Embassy in Finland.

Advertisement

The Indian Embassy in Finland, in an email to the family on Friday, informed that the authorities in Finland intimated them that the body of Manideep Reddy was found in the sea in Helsinki, the family’s lawyer KLB Kumar said on Saturday.

Advertisement

Manideep Reddy was pursuing a Bachelor’s Programme in Software and Systems Engineering at Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT University), Lahti Campus, Finland. He was residing at Ritaniemenkatu, Lahti.

Advertisement

Kumar said Manideep Reddy was last seen at a mall in Helsinki on May 5.

He said the family and he, as its counsel, feel that it is a suspicious death.

Advertisement

He alleged that the Finnish government was intentionally suppressing “many facts/things” in covering up the whole issue as a natural death.

He claimed that the case was not properly investigated.

“We have many doubts. After two months, the body has been recovered. We strongly feel that it is a suspicious death and not a natural death,” Kumar said, adding Manideep’s parents are in agony and apprehending that something happened on May 5 itself.

He requested the Central government to allow the parents to go to Finland and make enquiries and see the body.

“We demand that the death should be investigated properly. They (Finnish authorities) are supposed to investigate the circumstances under which the boy disappeared and how the death occurred,” he said.

Kumar further claimed that after the case was registered by the Finnish police, initially brief information was given to the family regarding the investigation, but after May 29, they “stopped” the communication.

Gujja Muthyam Reddy, father of Manideep Reddy, had on June 19 said a friend of his son, who hails from Delhi, had lodged a complaint with Finnish police following their request.

He had told PTI that after May 29, all communication between the family members and the concerned authorities in Finland had completely ceased.

He had then alleged that despite his repeated emails, telephone calls, and continuous efforts to obtain updates regarding the investigation and the whereabouts of his son, the concerned authorities have not been responding to his emails or calls and have not provided any further information regarding the progress of the investigation.