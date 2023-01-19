 I was crying, felt very scared, Indian-origin woman in Singapore attacked for not wearing mask tells court : The Tribune India

I was crying, felt very scared, Indian-origin woman in Singapore attacked for not wearing mask tells court

The 57-year-old was speaking in a district court on Wednesday, the first day of the trial of the accused, Wong Xing Fong, now aged 32

I was crying, felt very scared, Indian-origin woman in Singapore attacked for not wearing mask tells court

Photo for representation



PTI

Singapore, January 19

Almost two years after a man allegedly kicked her in the chest and hurled racial slurs at her, Indian-origin woman Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai said she had not been able to overcome the trauma caused by the incident in Chua Chu Kang housing estate on May 7, 2021.

The 57-year-old was speaking in a district court on Wednesday, the first day of the trial of the accused, Wong Xing Fong, now aged 32.

Wong has denied the allegations against him.

According to court documents, Wong is accused of hurling racial slurs at Hindocha with the deliberate intention of "wounding" her "racial feelings". He is also accused of voluntarily causing hurt by kicking Hindocha's chest in an attack aggravated by the racial element.

On Wednesday, Hindocha was called as the prosecution's first witness, but she broke down as she walked into the courtroom, according to a TODAY report.

It was not clear if she cried on seeing Wong but District Judge Shaiffudin Saruwan stood the case down temporarily to allow time for her to compose herself and for a screen to be set up that shielded her from view, the report stated.

As the trial resumed about 30 minutes later, Hindocha took the stand to tell the court what happened on the day of the attack.

Hindocha said she typically brisk-walks to work as she does not have the time to do any other form of exercise before work and had pulled down her face mask to the chin to breathe more freely.

At the time, Singapore's covid-19 regulations mandated that everyone keep their face masks on unless they were exercising.

As Hindocha was approaching a bus stop beside the Northvale Condominium located along Choa Chu Kang Drive, she heard someone shouting at her from behind, she told the court.

She turned around to see "a couple", Wong and an unnamed woman, gesturing at her and telling her to mask up. She gestured back to indicate that she was exercising and perspiring.

At this point, Wong walked towards her and hurled the racial slur at her, Hindocha claimed.

"I don't like to fight, sir, so I said, 'God bless you'," she said, adding that then Wong ran towards her and gave her a "flying kick" in the chest.

The impact, said Hindocha, caused her to fall on her back, leaving her left forearm and palm bleeding.

She alleged that Wong and his female companion then "jogged" away as though nothing had happened.

"I was crying very loudly, sir. I was very scared. Till today, (if) you bring me (to) that road I will cry...I was very scared," she said.

A woman at the bus stop helped her up and gave her a first-aid plaster for her injuries, she said.

Hindocha said she narrated her ordeal to her husband and manager at work, and reported the incident to the police only later that evening after she had finished her second job as an English tutor at a tuition centre. She had her injuries examined by a doctor at a polyclinic on May 10.

When asked by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Foo how the incident had affected her, Hindocha said she felt both scared and sad.

Wong's lawyer told Hindocha that it was his client's position that she was not exercising and had no reason to pull her mask down.

He added that Wong had not used the vulgarities against her and had also not kicked her in the chest.

Wong also claimed that Hindocha spat at him, and told him sarcastically that she was brisk-walking and that he should mind his own business.

Hindocha disagreed with all of these statements.

During re-examination by DPP Foo, Hindocha said that while she had difficulty remembering the precise location of the attack, she clearly remembers Wong kicking her.

The second witness was the doctor who attended to Hindocha.

The trial will continue on Thursday and Friday before being adjourned until early February.

Anyone found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt can be jailed for up to three years or fined up to SGD 5,000 or both.

However, in cases where the offence is racially or religiously aggravated, the court may sentence the person to 1.5 times the amount of punishment to which he or she would otherwise have been liable.

As for those found guilty of deliberately intending to wound the religious or racial feelings of any person, they can be jailed for up to three years or fined or both. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla, Manali get fresh snow; 380 roads closed in Himachal Pradesh

2
Ludhiana Tribune impact

80 liquor vends where Ludhiana's 'drug lord' Akshay Chabbra invested crores sealed by NCB

3
Himachal

Centre appoints Justice Sabina Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

4
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi should have reprimanded Partap Bajwa for insulting Manmohan Singh: Sunil Jakhar

5
Nation

DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India for urination incident

6
World

BBC defends Modi documentary as 'rigorously researched'

7
Business

Google to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector; CEO Sundar Pichai says ‘sorry’

8
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

9
Trending

Angry over mishap, woman drags man on car bonnet for over 1 km in Bengaluru; watch video

10
Patiala

Patiala lagged behind in development due to vested interests of successive rulers, says Punjab CM; Amarinder Singh hits back

Don't Miss

View All
Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

108 women to hold command posts
Nation

A first for Indian Army: 108 women to hold command posts

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
Nation

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill
Sports

Even when wickets were falling, my intent was to punish the bad balls: Shubman Gill

Top News

Wrestlers call off protest, WFI president to step aside till probe is completed

Wrestlers call off protest; WFI president to step aside till probe is completed

During parleys held at the residence of the sports minister,...

Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police

Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim airport in S...

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand prime minister

Hipkins, 44, is expected to be confirmed as the new leader a...

Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in teachers recruitment scam

Enforcement Directorate arrests TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in teachers recruitment scam

Ghosh is first detained on Saturday morning by ED sleuths fo...

5 killed, 15 injured as minibus falls into gorge in J-K's Kathua

5 killed, 15 injured as minibus falls into gorge in J-K's Kathua

The police say the driver of a minibus loses control on the ...


Cities

View All

Robbers loot gold sheets worth ~15 lakh from shop

Robbers loot gold sheets worth Rs 15 lakh from shop

Jams near schools, hospitals, malls haunt motorists in city

Sunny Deol's absence annoys Gurdaspur BJP workers

House’s last meet: MC nod to 36 proposals

Draft notification of redrawn boundaries of wards soon

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Fresh survey to streamline rly station drop-off system

Fresh survey to streamline Chandigarh Railway Station drop-off system

List reasons for approval to IT Park projects: Ministry to CHB

3 held for Rs 1L cyber fraud

Dera Bassi Mahant hits Rs 5-cr jackpot by winning Punjab Lohri Bumper lottery

Chandigarh: Sector 56 man acquitted of rape on marriage pretext

Fire breaks out at hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place

Fire breaks out at hotel in Delhi’s Connaught Place

Monkey menace: Surgical sterilisation not possible, Delhi Govt tells court

Delhi L-G accuses Kejriwal of making derogatory remarks

Sisodia resends proposal

Can't bar pupils from taking exam over fee non-payment: HC

Jalandhar traders bang utensils in protest against Punjab govt

Jalandhar traders bang utensils in protest against Punjab govt

Latifpura families' claim a farce, says Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

MGNREGA workers up in arms in Nakodar

Lalita Saklani assumes charge as Kapurthala District Planning Board chairperson

Jalandhar Civic body inks pact with World Resources Institute

Issuing NOCs: Govt ties itself in knots; developers a harassed lot

Issuing NOCs: Govt ties itself in knots; developers a harassed lot

Street vendors protest MC, police 'atrocities'

Food sampling vehicle lying unused for months

200 examined at eye camp

'Best of North' award goes to Avon Cycles

Capt govt had ignored Patiala: Mann

Capt Amarinder Singh's govt had ignored Patiala: Bhagwant Mann

Punjabi University, Patiala, VC Prof Arvind faces probe for 'assault bid'

Bhagwant Mann orders vigilance inquiry into Mayor’s ‘disproportionate assets’

Bank employees to observe 2-day strike

Residents irked over traffic congestion