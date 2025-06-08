DT
Home / Diaspora / ‘I’m a bit shaken’: Canadian journalist alleges assault by Khalistan supporters at Vancouver rally

‘I’m a bit shaken’: Canadian journalist alleges assault by Khalistan supporters at Vancouver rally

The incident occurs while Bezirgan was in Vancouver City to cover a rally organised by Khalistan supporters
ANI
Vancouver, Updated At : 03:29 PM Jun 08, 2025 IST
Mocha Bezirgan. ANI
An independant Canadian investigative journalist on Sunday alleged that he was assaulted and threatened by a group of Khalistan supporters and had his phone snatched while reporting their rally in Vancouver.

Mocha Bezirgan, who posted on X, said the Khalistani extremist movement in Canada has raised serious security concerns and strained ties between India and Canada.

“It just happened two hours ago and I’m shaken,” Bezirgan told ANI in a phone interview. “They acted like thugs -- crowding in on me, grabbing my phone, trying to stop me recording.”

The incident occurred while Bezirgan was in Vancouver City to cover a rally organised by Khalistan supporters. The journalist described the attack as “thuggery” saying he was targeted for his editorial independence and past coverage of Khalistan-related protests.

Earlier he took to X and posted, “I've been surrounded by a group of Khalistanis who grabbed my phone out of my hand and threatened me. Naturally I'm a bit shaken, but not deterred.”

Bezirgan said the pro-Khalistan movement has led to acts of vandalism, intimidation and violent rhetoric, despite not being widespread within the Sikh community.

