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Home / Diaspora / 'In father’s memory': Sikh mother-daughter duo in Canada donate hair for cancer patients in emotional tribute

'In father’s memory': Sikh mother-daughter duo in Canada donate hair for cancer patients in emotional tribute

CanadaHelps featured the story of Gagandeep Samra and her 11-year-old daughter Ruhbani, who decided to donate their hair in memory of a beloved family member who died of cancer

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:55 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Image credit/Still from a video posted on Instagram by CanadaHelps
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A young Sikh woman and her daughter living in Canada recently made a deeply meaningful donation by donating their hair for cancer patients, an act that carries profound emotional and religious significance.

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CanadaHelps featured the story of Gagandeep Samra and her 11-year-old daughter Ruhbani, who decided to donate their hair in memory of a beloved family member who died of cancer.

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“For my father’s birthday, we wanted to do something meaningful in his memory,” said Gagandeep. “Since he passed away due to cancer, we felt this would be the best tribute to him.”

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For Ruhbani, the experience was emotional. While the 11-year-old initially agreed to the decision, she became emotional after her hair was cut. However, her mother said that understanding the purpose behind the act helped her cope with the moment.

The gesture holds special significance because in Sikhism, both men and women traditionally keep their hair uncut as a core tenet of faith. Uncut hair—known as Kesh—is one of the Five Ks of the Khalsa and symbolises respect for God’s creation, acceptance of the natural form and devotion to the teachings of the Sikh Gurus.

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Originally from Punjab, the family now lives in Canada but continues to stay connected to their roots by regularly visiting their Chandigarh home in Sector 11 and native place.

Given the religious importance of maintaining uncut hair in Sikhism, the mother-daughter duo’s decision to donate their hair makes their gesture particularly noble. Their story was also featured in a video released by CanadaHelps.

CanadaHelps is a registered charity and secure online platform that makes it easier for people to donate to any registered Canadian charity. The platform allows donors to make one-time or monthly donations.

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