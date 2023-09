In not so good news for Indian students, UK to hike visa fee from October

IANS

London, September 16

In a move set to impact several Indian students, the fee for applying for a study visa from outside the UK is set to increase by 127 pounds beginning next month, following a legislation being laid in the British Parliament.

The UK Home Office said on Friday that the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the country will rise by 127 pounds to 490 pounds, to equal the amount charged for in-country applications.

Changes have also been made to the cost for a visit visa for less than six months, which is rising by 15 pounds to 115 pounds.

Subject to parliamentary approval, the immigration and nationality fees will increase from October 4, the Home Office announced.

With more than 120,000 Indian students studying in the UK in 2021-2022, they make up among the largest international student communities in the country, according to data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency.

The government said that changes to immigration and nationality fees have been done to pay for vital services and allow more funding to be prioritised for public sector pay rises.

Also, increased were the fees for indefinite leave to enter and indefinite leave to remain; convention travel document and stateless person's travel document; health and care visa; fees in relation to certificates of sponsorship and confirmation of acceptance for studies; the in and out of country fee for the super-priority service and the out of country fee for the priority service.

