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Home / Diaspora / In RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s New York speech, a mention of Haryana’s Dadri

In RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s New York speech, a mention of Haryana’s Dadri

Bhagwat was speaking at the One World, One Humanity conference in New York on Saturday

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:46 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at the One World, One Humanity conference in New York, USA, on Saturday, August 29, 2026. PTI
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday referred to the 1996 mid-air collision over Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri to make a case for the Sangh being an inclusive rather than an exclusionary organisation.

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Related news: ‘Uphold your sworn duty’: Hindu group warns Mamdani ahead of RSS chief Bhagwat’s NYC event

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Speaking at the “One World, One Humanity” conference in New York, Bhagwat said Hindutva was not an exclusionary philosophy and that no Hindu could remain a Hindu if he believed there should be no Muslim in Bharat.

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Citing the Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision on November 12, 1996, involving a Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 and a Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76, Bhagwat said the first people to reach the crash site were RSS volunteers.

“Two planes collided over Haryana in Dadri. Both were from Arab countries. Most passengers were Muslims. Our cadres reached first and served, did not see who they were serving. They recovered bodies, arranged funerals, and helped families identify the dead. We did not think they were Muslims. We could do this because we are not in politics,” Bhagwat said.

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He said politics had become a game of self-interest, characterised by “me and mine”.

“Sorry to say, but the fact is politics has now become a game of self-interest and where there is me and my there is no solution. We and ours is the solution. And so our experience is that we have to start with society. That is what the RSS did. After 2018, we have started a dialogue with India’s Christians and Muslims. Step by step, we are going ahead. Dialogue is the first step and service is another. We serve everywhere, we serve equally,” Bhagwat said, seeking to dispel the perception that the RSS is anti-minorities.

The RSS chief said Indian tradition held that “religions might be different but humanity is one. Truth is one. Paths to attain that truth may vary.”

He said diversity was a “decoration for unity” and had to be respected and protected just like one’s own nature.

“Diversity is the rule of nature,” he said, stressing unity of all.

Bhagwat is also scheduled to address another gathering of more than 5,000 people at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

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