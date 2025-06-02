DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Diaspora / India-born restaurateur Asma Khan among 195 women features in record-setting song

India-born restaurateur Asma Khan among 195 women features in record-setting song

The song has been produced to raise awareness about gender equality and to ignite a global movement to uplift people through the transformative power of sound healing frequencies
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:55 PM Jun 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Asma Khan. Photo: Instagram/ @asmakhanlondon
Advertisement

India-born British restaurateur Asma Khan is among women from 195 countries who have featured in the “195” song, which has entered the Guinness World Records for most nationalities to contribute vocals to a musical recording.

Advertisement

The song has been produced to raise awareness about gender equality and to ignite a global movement to uplift people through the transformative power of sound healing frequencies.

The Frequency School, co-founded by US Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum music producer Maejor, Martina Fuchs, Kingsley M, Brandon Lee and Aaron Dawson, has produced the powerful and universal campaign which premiered during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20 to 24.

Advertisement

“It has always been my dream to produce the first song in history featuring every country on the planet. Our vision was to unite 195 ordinary women from all walks of life in this pioneering and ground-breaking initiative to advocate for gender equality and the rights of women and girls, and to help people struggling with mental health issues," said Fuchs, who is also the executive producer of “195”.

“Breaking this record is only the beginning, we are on a global mission to make our world a more peaceful place,” she said.

Advertisement

Asma Khan, an immigrant to the UK and star of Netflix’s Chef’s Table, is one of the UK’s most prominent female chefs.

She is the founder and owner of Darjeeling Express, a well-known London-based Indian restaurant known for its all-female kitchen and home-style Indian cuisine. The restaurant features dishes from Khan’s family recipes and the cooking traditions of her upbringing in Kolkata.

In 2024, TIME magazine named her one of the world’s 100 most influential people. She is a chef advocate for the UN World Food Programme and holds honorary fellowships from Queen’s College, Oxford, and King’s College, London, where she earned a PhD in British Constitutional Law.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts