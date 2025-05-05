DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Diaspora / India lodges strong protest with Canada over parade by Khalistani extremists

India lodges strong protest with Canada over parade by Khalistani extremists

The parade called for the deportation of 8 lakh Hindus to India and featured a truck with a mock jail containing effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
article_Author
Ubeer Naqushbandi
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:24 PM May 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Earlier, an anti-Hindu parade was held at Malton Gurdwara in Toronto. Photo: X
Advertisement

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Canadian High Commission in New Delhi over a parade held by Khalistani elements and sympathisers in Canada. The parade called for the deportation of 8 lakh Hindus to India and featured a truck with a mock jail containing effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sources stated, “We have conveyed our concerns in the strongest terms to Canadian High Commission in New Delhi regarding the parade held in Toronto where unacceptable imagery and threatening language were used against our leadership and Indian citizens residing in Canada.” They added, “We once again call on the Canadian authorities to act against anti-India elements who spread hatred and advocate extremism and separatist agendas.”

Earlier, an anti-Hindu parade was held at Malton Gurdwara in Toronto. A video of the parade went viral on social media, prompting criticism from the Hindu community. The incident follows recent vandalism of a Sikh gurdwara and a Hindu temple with pro-Khalistan graffiti.

Advertisement

The parade occurred shortly after Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party won the elections in Canada, with many expecting improved ties with India under his leadership. This incident is not isolated, as Khalistan flags and anti-India visuals were also seen at the annual Khalsa Day Baisakhi Parade in Surrey earlier this year. The event drew criticism for featuring “wanted” posters of PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper