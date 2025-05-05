India lodges strong protest with Canada over parade by Khalistani extremists

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Canadian High Commission in New Delhi over a parade held by Khalistani elements and sympathisers in Canada. The parade called for the deportation of 8 lakh Hindus to India and featured a truck with a mock jail containing effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sources stated, “We have conveyed our concerns in the strongest terms to Canadian High Commission in New Delhi regarding the parade held in Toronto where unacceptable imagery and threatening language were used against our leadership and Indian citizens residing in Canada.” They added, “We once again call on the Canadian authorities to act against anti-India elements who spread hatred and advocate extremism and separatist agendas.”

Earlier, an anti-Hindu parade was held at Malton Gurdwara in Toronto. A video of the parade went viral on social media, prompting criticism from the Hindu community. The incident follows recent vandalism of a Sikh gurdwara and a Hindu temple with pro-Khalistan graffiti.

The parade occurred shortly after Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party won the elections in Canada, with many expecting improved ties with India under his leadership. This incident is not isolated, as Khalistan flags and anti-India visuals were also seen at the annual Khalsa Day Baisakhi Parade in Surrey earlier this year. The event drew criticism for featuring “wanted” posters of PM Modi and Amit Shah.