Home / Diaspora / India provides assistance to wrongfully detained citizen in Qatar

India provides assistance to wrongfully detained citizen in Qatar

Amit Gupta, from Gujarat's Vadodara, who worked as the country head at Tech Mahindra in Doha, has been held by Qatar’s State Security for three months, according to his family
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:07 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
India is extending help to Amit Gupta, a citizen from Gujarat’s Vadodara, who has been wrongfully detained in Qatar for allegedly stealing data. Gupta, who worked as the country head at Tech Mahindra in Doha, has been held by Qatar’s State Security for three months, according to his family.

The Indian Embassy in Qatar is aware of Gupta’s detention and has been in regular contact with his family, lawyer, and Qatari authorities. The embassy is providing all possible assistance and closely following the case.

Gupta’s family insists that he is innocent and has been falsely accused of data theft. They are demanding his urgent release and have sought the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office.

