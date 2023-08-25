 India showed its capability to world by unfurling tricolour on Moon: PM Modi to diaspora in Greece : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • India showed its capability to world by unfurling tricolour on Moon: PM Modi to diaspora in Greece

India showed its capability to world by unfurling tricolour on Moon: PM Modi to diaspora in Greece

Also cited several development feats achieved by his government in the last nine years

India showed its capability to world by unfurling tricolour on Moon: PM Modi to diaspora in Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Indian diaspora in Athens, the capital of Greece. Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi



PTI

Athens, August 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India has shown its capability to the world by unfurling the tricolour on the Moon, and asserted that its science and technology and innovation are creating a wave globally.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in the capital of Greece, he also cited several development feats achieved by his government in the last nine years and emphasised that never before has so much investment been made in infrastructure development.

Optical fibre cable more than 25 lakh km in length has been laid in India since 2014 which, he noted, is more than six times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. India has taken indigenous 5G technology to around 700 districts in record time, he said, drawing cheers from the audience.

The world's highest-altitude rail bridge and motorable road, biggest cricket stadium and tallest statue are in India now, he said.

Referring to India's historic achievement of landing its spacecraft on the Moon, he said one wants to be among family members during the times of celebrations and festivals. "I am now among my family members," he said.

Congratulations to the country have been pouring in from across the world on the successful lunar mission, Modi said, adding Indians everywhere are receiving congratulatory messages.

He noted the success has come days before the festival of Raksha Bandhan and referred to images social media of the Mother India sending its Rakhi in the form of Chandrayaan-3 and the Moon embracing it.

India has become the first country to land its mission on the "dark" zone - the south pole of the Moon - he said.

"Wherever you may be, your hearts beat for India," he said, adding the Indian community mixes with local populations in different countries like sugar with milk and contribute productively.

The Indian economy, he asserted, is going from strength to strength with top global bodies such as the World Bank and the IMF praising it. Leading companies are vying with each other to invest in India, he said, asserting that the country's role is changing fast in the post-COVID-19 world order.

The prime minister invoked ancient ties between the civilisations of India and Greece and praised the role of Sikh gurus in strengthening their relations.

His government had worked with dedication in commemorating events related to Sikhs, he added. Guru Nanak had visited many places in Greece, fostering his message of harmony and brotherhood.

Modi said his birthplace, Vadnagar in Gujarat, as well as his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, have been vibrant since ancient times like Athens.

Noting that more than 13.5 crore people have been lifted out of poverty under his government, he said that with growing size of the country's economy, the income of people are also rising, leading to more investment from them.

India has prioritised the safety of its citizens during different crises, be it the Russia-Ukraine conflict or the strife in Afghanistan, he said.

The Indian government also brought back Sikh 'saroop' (physical copies of Sri Guru Granth Sahib) from Afghanistan with full respect, he added.

Promoting tourism in India, Modi said the way Indians visit Greece, Greeks would soon start travelling to India to witness its rich heritage and bio-diversity.

He asked the Indian diaspora members to tell their friends in Greece about various attractions in India like the country having over eight per cent of global bio-diversity and 75 per cent of tiger population despite having only 2.5 per cent of the landmass, he said.

"Today's India is celebrating its heritage and also linking it with development," he said.

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

2
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

3
Chandigarh

11 challaned in Chandigarh after viral video

4
Nation

ISRO shares first video of Chandrayaan-3 Rover moving on moon

5
Ludhiana

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

6
Nation

Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world

7
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

8
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

9
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

10
Nation

Andhra Pradesh devotee offers Rs 100 crore cheque at temple, had only Rs 17 in bank account

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Top News

Manipur Ethnic Violence: SC transfers 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam

Manipur ethnic violence: Supreme Court transfers trial of 27 cases probed by CBI to Assam

Victims and witnesses in these cases will be at liberty to g...

Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters, seeks action taken on drugs

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit warns CM Bhagwant Mann, asks him to respond to his letters; seeks action taken on drugs

Hits out at the CM for the ‘breaking down of law and order s...

AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

AAP slams Punjab governor over President’s rule warning, says should be done in Manipur, Gujarat instead

AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Kang accuses BJP of trying ...

India, China offer different views on Modi-Xi conversation in Johannesburg

India, China offer different views on Modi-Xi conversation in Johannesburg

Beijing downplays eastern Ladakh border standoff saying the ...

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

Chandrayaan-3 Rover traverses 8 metres on lunar surface, its payloads turned on

All payloads on the propulsion module, lander module, and ro...


Cities

View All

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Flooded border villages pose challenge to BSF

Dengue count reaches 205, Chikungunya 150 in Amritsar district

Monsoon fury: Little relief, Tarn Taran in deep waters

Monsoon fury: Double whammy for Punjab's paddy farmers

Commuters get respite from toll tax as farmers protest

Threat letters to Sikhs in Pak condemned

Jathedar condemns threat letters to Sikhs in Pakistan

National Smart City Award: Chandigarh ranked number one in Union Territory category

National Smart City Awards: Chandigarh ranked number one in Union Territory category

Following heavy rain, road approaching Maranwala bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi washed away

Outside vehicles: Chandigarh MC likely to roll back double parking fee

Drug racket run from Nabha jail busted

Former Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa’s son accused of assaulting university student

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended till September 1 by SC in money-laundering case

Kuber Group director Vikas Malu among injured in Rolls Royce high-speed crash in Haryana

About 70 students taken ill after consuming mid-day meal in Delhi government school

PM degree row: SC refuses to entertain Kejriwal’s plea against High Court order in defamation case filed by Gujarat University

250 school buses in Gurugram found ‘unsafe’, served notice

Man seeks justice for sons

Suicide by brothers in Jalandhar: Man seeks justice for sons

Tortured in Oman since April, Kapurthala woman rescued

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Jalandhar West AAP MLA appears in court

Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

Ludhiana girl shot dead by friend in US; family waits for her body

Ludhiana girl shot dead by boyfriend in US; family waits for her body

Floods hit paddy on 6K hectares, plants on 4,725 hectares recover

8 held two bank employees captive, extorted money

ward watch: Residents struggle amid poor civic amenities in Sherpur, nearby areas

Row erupts over conversion of city buses as ‘mobile café, clinic’

Patiala: Punjabi University students allege wrong marking of answer sheets, hold protest

Patiala: Punjabi University students allege wrong marking of answer sheets, hold protest

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Patiala: 35K MT of freshly collected waste piles up at new dump

Patiala MC gets Rs 18.84 cr for road works

Patiala: Students made aware of job opportunities in IT