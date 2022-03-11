Indian-American among 2 indicted by US court for role in crypto-currency money laundering

Washington, March 11
Two persons, including an Indian-American, have been indicted by a US court for their roles in a crypto-currency money laundering scheme, the Department of Justice said.
Lois Boyd, and Manik Mehtani -- both from Virginia -- face up to 20 years in federal prison.
According to the indictment, Boyd and Mehtani are alleged to have conspired with others to receive victim money derived from a variety of fraud schemes and launder the proceeds through crypto-currency.
They allegedly have routinely structured deposits to avoid transaction reporting requirements and to conceal the nature and source of the criminal proceeds, the Department of Justice said.
They allegedly exchanged the criminal proceeds for crypto-currency and directed it to wallet under the control of their foreign co-conspirators, it said.
In August 2020, Boyd and Mehtani travelled to Longview, Texas, where they attempted to exchange more than USD 450,000 for Bitcoin. They were temporarily detained and the money was seized. In the course of their operation, Boyd, Mehtani, and their co-conspirators allegedly laundered more than USD 750,000, the federal prosecutors alleged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16
Bhagwant Mann leaves for New Delhi to meet Arvind Kejriwal
Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation
A meeting of the party’s elected 92 MLAs is likely to be hel...
India, China hold 15th round of military talks to resolve eastern Ladakh row
The 15th round of Corps-Commander-level talks was scheduled ...
Senior advocate DS Patwalia resigns from Punjab's Advocate-General post
Patwalia took charge as the Advocate-General in November
Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad after BJP's win in Assembly elections
Rides in an open jeep decorated with floral garlands