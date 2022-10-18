Indian-American appointed to Homeland Security’s Faith-Based Security Advisory Council

Washington, October 18
Indian-American Chandru Acharya from Michigan has been appointed to the Faith-Based Security Advisory Council of Homeland Security.
Acharya is the lone Hindu voice in this committee of 25 distinguished faith leaders from the United States, a media release said on Monday.
He is widely acknowledged in the Hindu American community and interfaith forums for building bridges with various faith communities through dialogue and peace initiatives, it said.
Over the last two decades, Acharya has been actively involved with diverse community organisations that work locally and nationally for social equity and pluralism.
Acharya currently serves on the Planning Commission of Canton Township, Michigan, and earlier served as a commissioner on the Michigan Asian Pacific Affairs Commission.
