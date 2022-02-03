Indian-American body urges Biden to reject appointment of Masood Khan as Pakistan envoy to US

PTI

Washington, February 3

A top Indian diaspora group urged US President Joe Biden to reject the appointment of Masood Khan as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, alleging that the diplomat is a sympathiser and supporter of terrorist groups.

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), in a statement, on Wednesday urged Biden to reject the appointment of the “Jihadi-terrorist-sympathiser” Masood Khan as Pakistani Ambassador to the United States.

“We also request Secretary of State Antony Blinken and members of the Senate and House committees on foreign relations to support this rejection,” it said.

“Masood Khan has repeatedly demonstrated a soft spot for Jihadi-terrorists, including Aafia Siddiqui, a convicted terrorist operative known as ‘Lady Al-Qaeda'. His support to designated terrorist organisations under the US law such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), and Jamaat-e-Islami, is not only inimical to US interests, but also to global peace,” FIIDS said.

FIIDS is a US-based institute for US-India policy studies and awareness.

“Khan's diplomatic role in the United States may open an avenue for access for terrorist organisations to US institutions. Furthermore, his former active role as president of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir will complicate US relations with its strategic partner India. His support to the Taliban will also adversely affect US interests in Afghanistan,” it said.