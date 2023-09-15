Indian-American Congressman Krishnamoorthi urges Seattle Police to investigate Jhaanvi's death seriously

PTI

Washington, September 15

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Thursday urged the Seattle Police to pursue its investigation into the tragic death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula with the seriousness it demands.

“Jaahnavi Kandula's death was a horrible tragedy, and the scale of her loss should not be diminished or mocked by anyone,” Krishnamoorthi said in response to the recording of a Seattle police officer laughing about the death of Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian graduate student who was killed by a police car travelling at 74 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone.

“The recording of a Seattle police officer making light of her death and questioning the value of her life is disgusting and unacceptable. I urge the Seattle Police Department to pursue its investigation into this matter with the seriousness it demands,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Jaahnavi, a student at Washington's Northeastern University was struck at a pedestrian crossing on the night of January 23, 2023.

In the video, Daniel Auderer, who is captured on body camera while discussing the fatal collision, can be heard saying, "Yeah, just write a cheque. USD 11,000. She was 26 anyway, she had limited value."

