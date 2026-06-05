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Home / Diaspora / Indian-American couple gives $5.5 million for healthcare infra in US

Indian-American couple gives $5.5 million for healthcare infra in US

According to hospital officials, the donation is the largest single gift in the hospital's history

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PTI
Houston, Updated At : 01:35 PM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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A prominent Indian-American entrepreneur couple has donated $5.5 million to expand medical services in the Greater Houston area and its suburb in the US.

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The donation by Brij Agarwal and his wife, Sunita Agarwal, will support clinical programmes at St Luke's Health Sugar Land Hospital and help establish a nearby Primary Care Community Clinic in a city with limited access to primary healthcare.

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According to hospital officials, the donation is the largest single gift in the hospital's history. In recognition, the hospital's main patient tower and pavilion will be renamed in honour of the Agrawals.

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The couple, longtime Sugar Land residents, have combined business success with philanthropy focused on healthcare, education and community development.

Brij Agrawal, a native of Chhattisgarh, moved to Houston in 1979 and earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Houston.

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The latest donation adds to the family's longstanding record of philanthropy in the Houston region. The Agrawals have previously contributed USD 1 million in 2022 to the University of Houston at Sugar Land to support manufacturing education and research facilities.

The varsity has named the building's ground-floor auditorium, the Brij and Sunita Agrawal Auditorium, in the couple's honour.

He credits his experience at the varsity for providing him with the foundation to launch and sustain a successful career as the CEO and President of VKC Group.

Earlier, the family had also contributed to healthcare initiatives at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Sunita Agrawal said the contribution reflects the family's gratitude to a community that played a central role in their personal and professional journey.

"We have been blessed by this community and wanted to give back in a meaningful way," she said, adding that they hope this gift creates a legacy for their children and grandchildren and inspires others to support the communities that helped them succeed.

Community leaders also welcomed the announcement. The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston (IACCGH) said the Agrawals have long demonstrated leadership through both business achievement and community service.

The contribution comes as healthcare providers across the United States face increasing demand for primary and preventive care.

The donation also highlights the growing role of Indian-Americans in supporting major healthcare, educational and civic institutions across the US.

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