Indian-American executive named to leadership role at Wharton



The role is focused on Artificial Intelligence, analytics
article_Author
PTI
New York, Updated At : 09:57 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
An Indian-American executive has been named to a leadership role at an inaugural programme at the prestigious Wharton School, bringing his industry-leading expertise to advise faculty and mentor students in the field of Artificial Intelligence and analytics.

Ajay Anand, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Strategy and Business Services, at Johnson & Johnson, has been named as the inaugural Executive in Residence at the Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative (WAIAI), a statement issued here said.

The statement added that the Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative is launching the exclusive Executive in Residence programme to bring industry-leading expertise into the heart of Wharton's AI research and student initiatives.

Each year, select executives from top organisations will work alongside faculty and students to bridge the gap between cutting-edge AI research and real-world industry challenges.

Anand and Senior Director ERP, Digital & IT Strategy, The Hershey Company, Achim Welter, have been named the inaugural Executives in Residence.

As Executives in Residence, the leaders will advise the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton faculty, helping shape AI research to align with business needs; mentor students, and guide future AI innovators in WAIAI-sponsored projects like the Wharton AI & Analytics Accelerator.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Anand said, “It is an honour to join the Wharton AI & Analytics Initiative as Executive in Residence. I am excited to collaborate with Wharton's esteemed faculty, talented students, and industry leaders to explore the transformative potential of AI and analytics.”

