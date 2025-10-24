DT
Indian-American govt employee arrested for holding 'second, full-time job'

Indian-American govt employee arrested for holding ‘second, full-time job’

If convicted, he could face a maximum prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of up to USD 15,000 or double the financial gain

PTI
New York, Updated At : 01:52 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
Mehul Goswami. Via Facebook/Saratoga County Sheriff's Office
The US authorities have arrested an Indian-American government employee on charges of “grand larceny” for allegedly working a “second, full-time job” during the hours he was being paid to perform his official duties as a state employee.

Mehul Goswami, 39, a resident of Latham in New York, was arrested last week by a joint team of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Inspector General’s Office.

“Goswami is accused of working a second job in the town of Malta while on the clock and working remotely for the New York State Office of Information Technology Services. As a result, he allegedly stole in excess of USD 50,000 from the state of New York,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

He was arrested for “grand larceny in the 2nd degree (class C felony)”, it said.

If convicted, Goswami could face a maximum prison sentence of up to 15 years and a fine of up to USD 15,000 or double the financial gain.

“Public employees are entrusted with the responsibility to serve with integrity, and Mr Goswami’s alleged conduct represents a serious breach of that trust. Working a second, full-time job while claiming to be working for the State is an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars,” New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang said.

“My office will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold anyone accountable who would undermine the integrity of public service in New York State,” Lang added.

Goswami was arraigned before the Malta Town Court and released on his own recognisance pending further proceedings, the release said.

The charge was not considered a qualifying offence for bail under New York state law, effective January 2020, it said.

Sheriff Michael H Zurlo said, “We look forward to this case’s successful resolution in court.”

