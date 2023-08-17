Indian-American lawyer named as ballot access counsel for Biden-Harris 2024 re-election campaign

Washington, August 17
US President Joe Biden has named prominent Indian-American lawyer Varoon Modak as the senior counsel for ballot access for the Biden-Harris 2024 re-election campaign.
Varoon, a California native, currently works as a counsel at Elias Law Group where he advises federal and non-federal candidates, party committees, and PACs on ballot access and campaign finance issues.
The announcement is integral to Team Biden-Harris' efforts to engage and energise the president's key supporters around the country ahead of next year's race for the White House.
Varoon, along with Alana Mounce, the ballot access director, will oversee the campaign efforts to cement President Biden's place on the ballot in all 57 states and territories and lead the campaign's delegate selection process, a statement from the Erie County Democratic Party said.
Alana has also served in battleground states for both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaigns.
The campaign's ballot access team will expand on the infrastructure built by the 2020 campaign and the DNC, including the existing massive volunteer and supporter network to ensure the president's place on the ballot.
