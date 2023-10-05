 Indian-American student saved in UK after heart stopped six times : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Indian-American student saved in UK after heart stopped six times

Indian-American student saved in UK after heart stopped six times

Indian-American student saved in UK after heart stopped six times

Photo for representation only.



PTI

London, October 5

An Indian American student studying in London has decided to choose a career in medicine after the UK's National Health Service (NHS) medics saved his life after his heart stopped six times.

Atul Rao, from Seattle and a student from Baylor University in Texas, developed a blood clot in his lungs which stopped the blood flow through his heart, a condition called pulmonary embolism, and caused him to go into cardiac arrest.

After he was rushed to London's Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust Hammersmith Hospital's heart attack centre, scans confirmed that blood clots in the lungs were blocking the flow of blood from the heart. Recently, Rao returned to the hospital in London with his parents to express his gratitude.

“Before this happened, I was starting to wonder if I was doing the right thing doing medicine and whether I should be going into business instead,” Rao told the NHS medics during the visit last month.

“But the minute I woke up I knew. I want to use my time in a productive way. I want to use my second chance at life by helping others,” he said.

Rao is in his final year of a pre-med degree which would allow him to go on to a further degree to practice medicine. On July 27, he was discovered collapsed by fellow students who raised the alarm before an Imperial College London security guard began to give him chest compressions (CPR) in the minutes ahead of London Ambulance Service crews arrived.

“The last time I saw Atul I didn't think he was going to survive. To meet him again and speak with his parents after giving them such terrible news was a very special moment in my 18 years in this job,” said Nick Sillett, the ambulance service's paramedic.

Staff at Hammersmith Hospital worked tirelessly through the night to keep Atul alive and he was still critically unwell when he was transported to St. Thomas' Hospital the following day in case he needed access to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) – a life support system which can fully replace the work of the heart and lungs so that patients have time to heal.

The clot-busting drugs had begun to work and with the help of other life support machines, he was able to recover without the need for ECMO.

“This was a real team effort and so many people helped ensure Atul was able to be here. It's a privilege to be a part of that and hear that you have helped make such a positive impact,” said Dr Louit Thakuria, critical care consultant at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust's Hammersmith Hospital.

Atul's father Ajay, who works at a software company in the US, recalled his agonising flight over to London after knowing decisions were being made which could affect whether his son would live.

“I'm not exaggerating, Hammersmith and St. Thomas' hospitals have become places of worship for us. We will be coming here whenever we come to London. It was the heroic efforts of London Ambulance Service, the amazing medical teams of Hammersmith, St Thomas' and Royal Brompton that saved him from this life-threatening series of events,” he said.

Mother Srividhya, a maths professor in Seattle, added: “A really bad thing happened in a really good place. Everyone who worked around Atul wanted him to be well. It's clear they love and care about what they do.

“I feel blessed to be here and I'm so thankful and grateful to you for giving my son back to me. I have gained perspective about life and he gets to see it at such a young age. His life has changed, and it's had a profound impact.”

#England #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Punjab girl Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m at Asian Games

2
Bathinda

Manpreet Badal’s anticipatory bail plea rejected by Bathinda court

3
Delhi

ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case; sparks political slugfest

4
Chandigarh

Worker killed, 2 injured after booths collapse in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 market

5
Entertainment

'Swades' actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

6
Punjab

Punjab CM calls emergency Cabinet meeting; okays appointment of Gurminder Singh as new AG

7
Punjab

Gurminder Singh tipped to be new Advocate General of Punjab

8
Entertainment

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case of Chhattisgarh

9
Sports

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags Gold, Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders

10
Sports

Virat Kohli declines World Cup ticket requests from friends; Anushka adds ‘don't ask me for help’

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of water to any state, says CM Mann after emergency Cabinet meeting

SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann

The meeting came a day after the SC asked the Centre to surv...

Gurminder Singh appointed as advocate general of Punjab

Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab

The development comes following the resignation of senior la...

All troops in Sikkim barring 22 missing in flashfloods safe, Defence Ministry assures families

All troops in Sikkim, barring 22 missing in flash flood, are safe: Defence Ministry assures families

The family members of the 22 missing troops have been contac...

NewsClick Row: Prosecution opposes plea for copy of FIR

NewsClick Row: Prosecution opposes plea for copy of FIR

Special Public Prosecutor says the accused have to follow 's...

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack

British-Sikh man arrested at London pro-Khalistan protest over Indian mission attack


Cities

View All

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

Rahul Gandhi's 'apolitical visit' to holy city Amritsar concludes

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, Akal Takht, SGPC raises concern

Two cases of sacrilege in Tarn Taran district, one arrested

Four snatchers arrested, bike seized

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal’s pre-arrest bail rejected

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal's pre-arrest bail rejected

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Penalty waiver for four Chandigarh societies

SWM Violations: Chandigarh Civic body serves notice on GMSH-16

15K allottees owe Rs 52 crore rent to Chandigarh Housing Board

Class XI Admissions: 3rd counselling ends, 1,375 seats still vacant in Chandigarh schools

Centre trying to ‘silence’ Sanjay Singh: AAP on arrest of Rajya Sabha MP

Centre trying to ‘silence’ Sanjay Singh: AAP on arrest of Rajya Sabha MP

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

BJP demands Kejriwal’s ouster over liquor scam; AAP hits back

Journalists, teachers, students protest raids on NewsClick

Noida: FIR against 10 cops for ‘assaulting’ Dalit

Migrant’s murder case solved

Migrant’s murder case solved

Poisoned by parents, villagers perform last rites of 3 minor girls

Farmers felicitated for shunning stubble burning

20 booked on charge of assaulting police officials

Police remand of Wahids extended

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps ~1.47-crore fine

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps Rs 1.47-crore fine

Vigilance nabs policeman for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Policeman dies in ‘accidental firing’ in Ludhiana

Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana

Food delivery boy robbed of motorcycle, mobile, cash

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Street play highlights importance of water

Stubble Burning: Awareness vans flagged off in Fatehgarh Sahib

CM's Scheme: Over 1K cancer patients get relief in Fatehgarh Sahib district

College holds 7-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence