Indian among 4 expats killed in Kuwait road accident

Kuwait City, January 10

An Indian was among the four expatriates who died when they were hit by a speeding car on Balajat Street in Kuwait's Salmiya city, a media report said.

The victims were crossing the street when a car driven by a Kuwaiti citizen hit the four men before skidding and colliding with a concrete barrier on Monday night, the Indians in Kuwait website reported.

The others who died in the incident include an Egyptian, a Jordanian and an African citizen.

A few others who were on the road were also injured in the mishap.

The driver, who suffered fractures, was taken to the hospital.

Further details are awaited. IANS