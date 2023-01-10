Indian among 4 expats killed in Kuwait road accident

Kuwait City, January 10
An Indian was among the four expatriates who died when they were hit by a speeding car on Balajat Street in Kuwait's Salmiya city, a media report said.
The victims were crossing the street when a car driven by a Kuwaiti citizen hit the four men before skidding and colliding with a concrete barrier on Monday night, the Indians in Kuwait website reported.
The others who died in the incident include an Egyptian, a Jordanian and an African citizen.
A few others who were on the road were also injured in the mishap.
The driver, who suffered fractures, was taken to the hospital.
Further details are awaited. IANS
