Indian data scientist brutally assaulted in Dublin

An Indian-origin data scientist, Santosh Yadav, has alleged that he was brutally assaulted by a group of teenagers near his apartment in Dublin in what appears to be another racially motivated attack.

In a detailed LinkedIn post, Yadav said the attackers beat him across the head, face, and body, leaving him bloodied and with a fractured cheekbone.

The incident follows a similar mob assault on another Indian man in the Tallaght area on July 19, which has sparked widespread outrage and anti-racism protests across Ireland.

Yadav claims such attacks on minorities are increasing and criticised the lack of response from Irish authorities.

In the post, he has requested authorities to take action against the people racially targeting minorities, Yadav tagged several government agencies, including the Government of Ireland, the Embassy of India in Dublin, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, and Akhilesh Mishra.