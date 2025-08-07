DT
Home / Diaspora / Indian diaspora group optimistic about US-India relations amid current setbacks

Despite the current strain, Indiaspora asserts that the longstanding and multifaceted relationship will ultimately emerge stronger
Lalit K Jha
Washington, Updated At : 01:23 PM Aug 07, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Indiaspora, a prominent US-based nonprofit organisation representing global Indian diaspora leaders, on Thursday reaffirmed its unwavering confidence in the durability of US-India ties, emphasising that people-to-people connections remain the bedrock of the bilateral relationship.

Amid recent diplomatic tensions, the organisation expressed optimism that current challenges are only temporary and that ongoing talks will eventually align with the shared aspirations of both nations and the global Indian diaspora.

“With over 5 million Indian Americans actively contributing to the US economy, culture, and civic life, this community continues to serve as a living bridge between the world’s two largest democracies,” Indiaspora said in a statement.

“We believe the US-India relationship is not just important—it is essential,” the group emphasised. “As global dynamics shift, this economic and strategic partnership should stand as a cornerstone for stability, innovation, and progress in the 21st century.”

Despite the current strain, Indiaspora asserted that the longstanding and multifaceted relationship will ultimately emerge stronger.

“We remain optimistic that the ongoing discussions, when concluded, will reflect the aspirations of both nations and the global Indian diaspora that believes in them,” the group said.

(Courtesy: www.5wh.com)

