DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Diaspora / ‘Indian diaspora is seen as an asset’: students going abroad fall 31% in 3 years as visa rules tighten

‘Indian diaspora is seen as an asset’: students going abroad fall 31% in 3 years as visa rules tighten

As per Bureau of Immigration figures, 9.08 lakh students went abroad in 2023, which fell to 7.7 lakh in 2024 and further to 6.26 lakh in 2025

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:41 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation only. iStock
Advertisement

The number of Indian students heading overseas for higher education has fallen for three consecutive years, according to data shared by the Ministry of Education.

Advertisement

The figures were placed in the Rajya Sabha by Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in response to a written question.

Advertisement

Fewer Indian students going abroad for higher studies: Govt

Advertisement

The number of Indian students travelling overseas for higher education has steadily declined over the last three years, the government informed the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar shared the data in a written reply to a question.

Advertisement

As per Bureau of Immigration figures, 9.08 lakh students went abroad in 2023, which fell to 7.7 lakh in 2024 and further to 6.26 lakh in 2025.

The data covers the period from 2023 to 2025 and was provided by the Union Home Ministry’s Bureau of Immigration.

The minister said studying abroad depends on individual choice and factors such as affordability, access to education loans, exposure to foreign societies and course preferences.

He added that the government recognises the importance of global exposure in today’s knowledge-based economy.

A strong and successful Indian diaspora is seen as an asset, with efforts underway to tap its knowledge and expertise.

Majumdar said steps under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aim to improve the quality of higher education in India.

Measures include better infrastructure, stronger accreditation, promotion of research and innovation, and expansion of digital education.

To offer global-quality education domestically, foreign universities have been allowed to set up campuses in India.

So far, 14 foreign institutions have received approval, while five overseas universities have been cleared to operate in GIFT City, Gujarat.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts