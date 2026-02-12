‘Indian diaspora is seen as an asset’: students going abroad fall 31% in 3 years as visa rules tighten

The number of Indian students heading overseas for higher education has fallen for three consecutive years, according to data shared by the Ministry of Education.

The number of Indian students travelling overseas for higher education has steadily declined over the last three years, the government informed the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar shared the data in a written reply to a question.

As per Bureau of Immigration figures, 9.08 lakh students went abroad in 2023, which fell to 7.7 lakh in 2024 and further to 6.26 lakh in 2025.

The data covers the period from 2023 to 2025 and was provided by the Union Home Ministry’s Bureau of Immigration.

The minister said studying abroad depends on individual choice and factors such as affordability, access to education loans, exposure to foreign societies and course preferences.

He added that the government recognises the importance of global exposure in today’s knowledge-based economy.

A strong and successful Indian diaspora is seen as an asset, with efforts underway to tap its knowledge and expertise.

Majumdar said steps under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aim to improve the quality of higher education in India.

Measures include better infrastructure, stronger accreditation, promotion of research and innovation, and expansion of digital education.

To offer global-quality education domestically, foreign universities have been allowed to set up campuses in India.

So far, 14 foreign institutions have received approval, while five overseas universities have been cleared to operate in GIFT City, Gujarat.