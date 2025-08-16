Indian flag hoisted atop Space Needle in Seattle

The Indian flag was raised at the Space Needle in Seattle, US, on India’s 79th Independence Day.

Built in 1962 for the World Fair, the Space Needle stands as a symbol of Seattle’s skyline and epitomises the tech-driven future of the US Pacific Northwest. This is the first time that the Indian flag has been hoisted at the spot, the Indian consulate in Seattle said on Friday.

Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta along with Mayor of Seattle Bruce Harrell joined the historic occasion and acknowledged the contributions of the Indian-American diaspora in shaping Seattle’s journey as a tech hub in the US Pacific Northwest.

Later, a community reception was hosted by the Consulate at Kerry Park, with India’s flag on top of the Space Needle in the backdrop, which offered sweeping views of the Seattle skyline.

A large number of Indian-American community members turned up to witness the historic sight, the Consulate said in a press release.

The reception was attended by several dignitaries including US Congressman Adam Smith, Chief Justice of the Washington Supreme Debra L Stephens and Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho.

Addressing the gathering, Smith welcomed the historic celebration, noting that the Indian tricolour’s hoisting atop the Space Needle is a tribute to the region’s diversity and the strong bonds between India and the Pacific Northwest.

A cultural segment featuring national anthems, along with dance performances showcasing the rich diversity of Indian art forms as well as a poetic recital by renowned artist and actor Piyush Mishra followed.

In a special gesture to honour India’s Independence Day in the Greater Seattle area, King County, which covers 39 cities, issued official proclamations marking August 15 as India Day.

Separately, several buildings across Seattle were also lit up in the Indian tricolours. These included the Lumen Stadium, T-Mobile Stadium, Westin, Seattle Great Wheel and Space Needle. The Indian flag was also hoisted at the prestigious Tacoma Dome, Tacoma City Hall and at the Headquarters of Tacoma Police and Fire Departments, the Consulate said.

The Seattle Consulate had opened in November 2023.