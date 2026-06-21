DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Diaspora / Indian man charged with fatal stabbing in London's Southall

Indian man charged with fatal stabbing in London's Southall

Navjot Singh, 20, was charged with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon after his arrest on suspicion of murder

article_Author
PTI
London, Updated At : 04:27 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

An Indian national has been charged with the fatal stabbing of a 26-year-old man, also an Indian, in the west London suburb of Southall, the Metropolitan Police said.

Advertisement

Navjot Singh, 20, was charged with murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon after his arrest on suspicion of the murder of Gurbhej Singh last week.

Advertisement

In the early hours of June 10, Gurbhej Singh was attacked on North Road, near the junction with Dormers Wells Lane, in Southall, along with another man in his 30s, who was treated at a hospital and has since been discharged.

Advertisement

The Met Police said officers attended with paramedics after being called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service following the attack. However, despite the efforts of medical staff, Gurbhej Singh -- who had suffered a knife wound -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accused, Navjot Singh, appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Friday and has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey court in London on Monday.

Advertisement

“Officers have carried out extensive enquiries since Gurbhej’s death last week, which have led us to arrest a suspect on suspicion of his murder,” said Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation for the Met Police.

“I am aware of the concern that this tragic incident will have caused locally and I would like to thank the community for their patience while we have carried out our enquiries at the scene,” she said.

“I also want to thank those who have provided CCTV and other information that has helped us piece together what happened on the night of Gurbhej’s death. My thoughts remain with Gurbhej’s family and loved ones,” she added. The family of the victim continues to be supported by specialist officers, the Met Police said.

Seven men, aged from their early 20s to late 30s, were previously arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Six have since been released with no further action, while the seventh remains on police bail as enquiries continue.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts