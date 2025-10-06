DT
Home / Diaspora / Indian man killed outside his motel in Pennsylvania by guest staying there with woman, child for 2 weeks

Indian man killed outside his motel in Pennsylvania by guest staying there with woman, child for 2 weeks

The gunman, identified as 37-year-old Stanley Eugene West, was a guest at the motel and had been staying there for about two weeks with a woman and a child

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:51 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Indian-American motel owner fatally shot by guest in US. Photo: @ddmetronews/X
Rakesh Ehagaban, a 51-year-old motel owner of Indian origin, was shot dead on Friday in Pennsylvania after he stepped out to investigate a disturbance outside his property.

The incident occurred when Ehagaban reportedly asked the suspect, “Are you alright, bud?” — prompting the man to fatally shoot him in the head.

The gunman, identified as 37-year-old Stanley Eugene West, was a guest at the motel and had been staying there for about two weeks with a woman and a child.

Woman shot before motel owner

Prior to Ehagaban’s death, West allegedly shot a woman — believed to be his partner — in the neck while she was sitting in a car with a child in the parking lot. Despite her injuries, the woman managed to drive to a nearby auto repair shop, where she was found and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Suspect fled, later engaged police in shootout

After killing Ehagaban, West reportedly walked to a nearby U-Haul van and drove away. He was later tracked down by police to the East Hills neighborhood of Pittsburgh. A shootout followed, during which a Pittsburgh detective was injured. West was also wounded and taken into custody.

West now faces multiple charges, including criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and reckless endangerment. Police are continuing their investigation and reviewing surveillance footage.

This deadly attack comes less than a month after another Indian-origin motel manager was killed in Texas. The victim was reportedly beheaded during a dispute over a washing machine. The attacker, a co-worker, was arrested and charged with capital murder.

