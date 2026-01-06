Indian man who killed ex-lover before fleeing to India had called 911 to report girlfriend missing

A 27-year-old Indian national, Nikitha Godishala, was found stabbed to death in an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, belonging to Arjun Sharma, who has been charged with her murder, US authorities said.

Advertisement

Godishala’s body was discovered on January 3 during a police search of the apartment, three days after investigators believe she was killed. According to police, the killing is believed to have occurred around 7 pm on December 31, New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement

Sharma, 26, reported Godishala missing on January 2, telling authorities he last saw her on New Year’s Eve. However, investigators later determined that Sharma boarded a flight to India from Dulles International Airport shortly after filing the missing person report, raising immediate suspicion.

Advertisement

Police say Godishala’s body remained in the apartment until it was discovered during the search.

Arrest in India, extradition process underway

Advertisement

On January 5, Sharma was arrested in Tamil Nadu following an international manhunt coordinated by Interpol, US federal agencies, and Indian authorities. Howard County detectives have charged him with first- and second-degree murder and are working to initiate formal extradition proceedings to bring him back to the United States.

Financial transactions under investigation

Godishala’s sister, Saraswati, has alleged that Sharma carried out unauthorised financial transactions amounting to approximately US$ 3,500 from Nikitha’s bank account before fleeing the U.S.

In a complaint submitted to the Indian Embassy in the United States, Saraswati stated that Sharma had been seeking money from both sisters in the days leading up to the killing, according to a report by India Today.

The complaint alleges that Sharma borrowed USD 4,500 from the family but returned only USD 3,500. Saraswati said she later refused an additional request for USD 1,000. The family claims Sharma still owed them USD 4,500 in total.

Relationship disputed by family

While US authorities have described Sharma as Godishala’s ex-boyfriend, her father, Anand Godishala, disputed that claim, stating Sharma was only her former roommate.

“He made the complaint and fled to India. He should be caught and given strict punishment,” Anand said. He added that Nikitha last spoke to him on December 31 to wish him a happy New Year.

Nikitha Godishala was a data analyst based in Maryland and worked at Vheda Health, where she was reportedly a respected professional who had recently received an award for her performance.

Her family has sought assistance from the Indian government and the Telangana state government to facilitate the repatriation of her remains.