Indian national arrested in Nepal with narcotic drugs

A 34-year-old Indian national was arrested at Nepal’s Gautam Buddha International Airport and 15 kg of hemp was recovered from his possession, police said.

The narcotic item was recovered from Ritesh Kumar, who had landed in Bhairahawa in western Nepal from Bangkok, Thailand, on a Thai Air Asia flight, according to the police.

He was arrested at the airport’s arrival gate and the police recovered the drug hidden in his suitcase during a security check.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.