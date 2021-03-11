Indian nurses drive UK’s health service foreign intake

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) data for 2021-22 shows 37,815 Indian nurses on the council’s register of those qualified to work in the UK, up from 28,192 the previous year and a jump from 17,730 four years ago

Indian nurses drive UK’s health service foreign intake

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

London, May 18

Indians are driving a rise in foreign nurses coming in to boost the workforce of the UK’s National Health Service, according to official figures released in London on Wednesday.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) data for 2021-22 shows 37,815 Indian nurses on the council’s register of those qualified to work in the UK, up from 28,192 the previous year and a jump from 17,730 four years ago. The Philippines remains the top-most source country with 41,090 nurses and Nigeria is third with 7,256 nurses on the register.

“Our register is at the highest level ever. This is good news considering all the pressures of the last two years. But a closer look at our data reveals some warning signs,” said Andrea Sutcliffe, Chief Executive and Registrar at the NMC.

“The total number of people leaving the register has risen, after a steady and welcome fall over the previous four years. Those who left shared troubling stories about the pressure they’ve had to bear during the pandemic. A focus on retention as well as attracting new recruits needs to be part of a sustainable workforce plan to meet rising demands for health and care services,” she said.

In total there were 48,436 joiners, up from 34,517 the previous year and 38,317 in 2019-2020, which was seen as a welcome sign for the health service coping with nursing staff shortages.

The NMC found that of all the joiners almost half (48 per cent) had trained overseas and of those, 66 percent had trained in India or the Philippines. This means growth of the UK nursing and midwifery workforce has become more reliant than ever on internationally trained professionals joining the register, the NMC notes.

“Another note of caution is that growth of the workforce has become more reliant on internationally trained professionals joining our register. These professionals make a welcome and vital contribution to our nation’s health and wellbeing. But we can’t take them for granted,” warns Sutcliffe.

The UK’s Royal College of Nursing (RCN) also called for radical action to boost the nursing workforce in a sustainable way.

“We again question how sustainable it is to recruit half of all new nurses from around the world. The UK’s health and care workforce is proudly diverse, but it must be done ethically and come at the same time as increased investment in education and domestic workers,” said Pat Cullen, RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive.

“When we have tens of thousands of vacant nurse jobs, a sharp rise in leavers should not be overlooked while we welcome new recruits. Nursing staff tell us these shortages are biting more than ever,” she said.

The UK government says the NHS follows ethical recruitment practices by not recruiting from a red list of countries, which have declared shortages of healthcare staff. All parts of the UK have set out plans to increase the number of nurses and midwives in the NHS, with a target to boost numbers domestically and be less reliant on foreign staff.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab farmers end protest after state government accepts several demands

2
Diaspora

Indian-American boy bullied at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

3
Punjab

Amid buzz over new AAP state chief, Rajya Sabha nominees, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets party brass in Delhi

4
Haryana

High Court stays IAS officer Ashok Khemka's arrest in Haryana recruitment 'scam'

5
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

6
Nation

Face of Gujarat's Patidar agitation Hardik Patel quits Congress

7
Punjab

More forces for Punjab ahead of Operation Blue Star anniversary

8
World

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

9
Punjab

Punjab farmers spend night on Chandigarh-Mohali border, eat langar for breakfast

10
Punjab

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

Don't Miss

View All
Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

73-yr-old bizman wins four gold medals in swimming
Jalandhar

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Dog in China raise three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become tigers dinner’
Trending

Dog in China raises three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become their dinner’

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window
Trending

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Top News

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons

Sends his papers to President Ram Nath Kovind

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

India started receiving the delivery of S-400 missile defenc...

12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Gujarat

12 killed, several trapped as wall collapses at salt factory in Gujarat's Morbi

PM Modi announces compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of ...

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J-K's Poonch

'The fire was brought under control but this morning it star...

Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court orders release of AG Perarivalan

Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao invokes its extraord...

Cities

View All

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Amritsar roads turning into death traps; 6 deaths reported in last 7 days

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow's life, three booked

Man shot dead in Amritsar, another hurt

Missing Amritsar doctor's body found from canal

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Farmers’ protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Farmers' protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

IT professional from Chandigarh found dead in Noida flat

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh Covid cases

Weekly vax count drops 65% in Chandigarh

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons

DU's Hindu College asst professor booked over 'objectionable' post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling'

Nine newly appointed judges of Delhi HC take oath; working strength reaches 44

AAP MLA detained for obstructing DDA’s demolition drive at Kalyanpuri: Delhi Police

Fire breaks out near judges' chamber at Rohini Court

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

18-acre land cleared of illegal possession in Nawanshahr

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Jalandhar: Constable suspended for creating ruckus

Hoshiarpur land scam: Closure report rejected, Vigilance Bureau constitutes fresh SIT

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Two smugglers held with 30-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Banker kidnapped, killed in Khanna

Six Nihangs held for youth’s murder in Ludhiana village

57-yr-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

Patiala: Youths don’t care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Patiala youths don't care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still ‘due’

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Patiala: 44 donate blood at camp