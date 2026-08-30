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Home / Diaspora / Indian origin anti apartheid activist passes away in South Africa

Indian origin anti apartheid activist passes away in South Africa

Narottam Govind Patel, born to immigrant parents from the Indian state of Gujarat, died aged 92 on August 28 in Johannesburg

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PTI
Johannesburg, Updated At : 04:54 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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A prominent Indian-origin activist and an active participant in South Africa’s anti-apartheid liberation struggle has passed away, uniting community members in remembering his contributions.

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Narottam Govind Patel, born to immigrant parents from the Indian state of Gujarat, died aged 92 on August 28 in Johannesburg.

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“South Africa has lost one of its most steadfast, self-effacing, and heroic sons. His departure marks the closing of a profound, historic chapter in the story of Johannesburg’s Indian community and the broader narrative of South Africa’s liberation movement,” the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, a non-profit organisation, said in a statement.

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Born in 1933, Patel immersed himself in the liberation struggle in South Africa immediately after opening his law firm.

The practice actively supported political prisoners on Robben Island, including Nelson Mandela. Simultaneously, Patel joined civic anti-apartheid struggles through organisations like the Natal and Transvaal Indian Congresses.

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Patel also played a vital role in preserving Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy in South Africa.

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