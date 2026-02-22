Indian-origin Asha Sharma at Xbox helm as Microsoft shifts to AI-driven growth

In a major leadership shift, Microsoft has named Indian-origin Asha Sharma as the new executive vice-president and CEO of Microsoft Gaming, overseeing the Xbox division. She replaces Phil Spencer, the longtime gaming chief who is retiring after nearly 38 years with the company, marking the end of an era for Xbox.

The move, announced by CEO Satya Nadella in an internal memo, positions Sharma to report directly to the Microsoft chief as the company pushes deeper into games, services and AI-driven experiences.

Sharma outlined her vision to deliver “great games, recommit to core Xbox fans and redefine the future of play across devices amid shifts toward cloud gaming, AI and subscriptions”.

She brings nearly 15 years of expertise in technology, product and operations. She started at Microsoft in 2011 in marketing and product roles for two years before joining Porch Group as COO.

From 2017 to 2021, Sharma was VP of product and engineering at Meta, heading Messenger, Instagram DMs, video calling and Messenger Kids. She then served as COO at Instacart in 2021. Sharma rejoined Microsoft in 2024 as president of Core AI Product.

Widely described as Indian-origin and born in Racine, Wisconsin, according to some profiles, Sharma adds to the roster of prominent Indian-descent leaders at tech giants like Microsoft. However, detailed public records on her family background or specific Indian ties remain limited.

Her appointment has also drawn public reaction in India and online. Entrepreneur Anand Mahindra congratulated her, praising her view of gaming as an “interactive art form”.

Tech experts question move

Asha Sharma’s appointment has sparked criticism across social media platforms, with some gamers and commentators questioning whether an AI-focused executive without a traditional gaming pedigree is the right fit for Xbox