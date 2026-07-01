Indian-origin barrister wins appeal against ban over Oxford University degree lie

An Indian-origin lawyer who was found to have misled a UK barrister's chamber by falsely claiming to have studied medicine at the University of Oxford has won a High Court appeal against his disbarment from the legal profession.

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Anurag Mohindru, 51, was charged by the UK Bar Standards Board with engaging in dishonest and/or discreditable conduct and disbarred for professional misconduct by an independent tribunal last year.

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However, the High Court has since overturned that ban and downgraded his sanction to a suspension, which expired on Tuesday, paving the way for Mohindru to resume his role as a barrister.

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"The public is capable of understanding the difference between a practitioner who has recently acted dishonestly, or whose dishonesty forms part of a continuing pattern, and one whose misconduct occurred many years ago, has not been repeated, and whose subsequent conduct has demonstrated a sustained record of integrity," Justice Johnson was quoted in court reports as saying.

"In such a case, public confidence may be maintained by a sanction which marks the gravity of the dishonesty without permanently excluding the practitioner from the profession," he stated.

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An updated entry in the Bar Standards Board (BSB) records now refers to Mohindru as "suspended from practice between 7 October 2025 until 30 June 2026".

At previous hearings, the watchdog had maintained that he had brought the legal profession into disrepute in an application for tenancy at 23 Essex Street chambers back in November 2012.

"He knowingly misled or attempted to mislead members of those chambers by asserting that he had studied biomedical science and/or medicine at Oxford University, which statement(s) he knew to be untrue in that he knew he had not attended Oxford University," BSB notes, with reference to the offence dating back over 13 years.

In September last year, an independent tribunal found that Mohindru had acted dishonestly by providing false information on his curriculum vitae (CV) during the course of his application to the Essex Street Chambers.

Mohindru, who holds the title of King's Council (KC) as a senior legal professional, was called to the Bar of England and Wales by London's Middle Temple Inn in 2004.

The High Court heard that he did study medicine, but at St George's University in the US, before completing a postgraduate bar training course at the University of the West of England in Bristol in 2004.

Mohindru has represented several high-profile cases over the year, including one involving England cricketer Ben Stokes after a nightclub brawl in 2018.