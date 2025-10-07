Indian-origin brothers jailed for serious child sex offences in UK

An Indian-origin man who had pleaded guilty to child rape offences was on Tuesday sentenced to 22 years' imprisonment at an east London court, where his brother was also sentenced to 15 months in jail for possession of indecent images of children.

Vruj Patel, 26, and his brother Kishan Patel were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police, which is appealing for other potential victims to come forward.

Detectives believe there may be other victim-survivors who were targeted by the Patels, whose offending is thought to date back to 2018.

“(Vruj) Patel is a cowardly, opportunistic offender who has preyed on vulnerable victims for his own sexual gratification,” said Detective Sergeant Rob Blant, who led the Met Police's investigation.

“The threat he poses to women and children has been reflected in his sentence and his future management under the terms of the Sexual Harm Prevention Order and sex offender notification requirements for the remainder of his life,” said DS Blant.

“This is a fantastic example of a thorough and detailed investigation by Met detectives working to support victims of the most serious offending and safeguard the wider public from a dangerous offender,” he said.

According to the police statement, Vruj Patel had pleaded guilty to rape of a child under 13, assault of a child under 13 by penetration, and four counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity in relation to one victim.

Additionally, he pleaded guilty to rape of a girl over 16 and sexual assault by penetration relating to a second victim.

Besides, he was also found in possession of indecent images of children and guilty of voyeurism, leading to a life-long entry into the UK's sex offenders' register.

Kishan Patel was sentenced for making and possessing indecent images of children and will serve a 10-year sexual harm prevention order in addition to the jail term.

The court heard that Vruj Patel was arrested on February 1 after Greater Manchester Police alerted the Met Police to a third-party report of videos of child sexual offending being present on a device which had been sent for repair.

The device belonged to Kishan Patel and some initial videos found depicted child sexual offences being committed against a young girl who was known to the brothers.

“Officers worked quickly to seize Kishan's devices; however, it became apparent that Vruj Patel was the one appearing in the videos. Detectives were able to identify him after his face was briefly visible at the end of one of the videos showing abuse of the child,” the Met Police said in a statement.

Further images and videos were uncovered by detectives, which showed Vruj Patel committing a rape against a young woman following a university night out, and voyeurism against a young girl.

Police detectives pieced together that he had filmed himself committing multiple offences against the victims and was identifiable from clothing comparisons and his distinctive jewellery.

“Although each incident of contact offending is thought to have happened in 2018, the voyeurism precedes this and officers are concerned that Vruj's offending has continued until more recently,” the Met Police said.

“Following Patel's sentencing today, detectives are appealing for any further victim-survivors to come forward. There may be other instances where children visiting his home, or the homes of those around him, had been placed under his care. Detectives are interested to speak to anyone who believes this may have been true,” the police force said in its appeal.

According to officers, the victim-survivors involved in this case have been given specialist support and guidance by officers throughout the investigation and court process.

Survivors have been encouraged to contact the police by reporting online or by calling 101 quoting “Operation Castline”.

“There are teams of dedicated, professional officers working across London who will leave no stone unturned to identify those who seek to commit offences against vulnerable people and bring offenders to justice,” added DS Blant of the Met Police.