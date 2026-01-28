DT
Indian-origin man charged with woman's murder in London

Indian-origin man charged with woman’s murder in London

The victim, believed to be his wife, is yet to be formally identified

PTI
London, Updated At : 03:49 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
A 57-year-old Indian-origin man appeared in a UK court on Wednesday charged with the murder of a woman at a home in Ilford, east London.

Dalip Chadha was arrested at the scene at Applegarth Drive in Ilford in the early hours of Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. The victim, believed to be his wife, is yet to be formally identified.

“At around 04:00hrs on Tuesday, 27 January, officers were called to an address in Applegarth Drive. Upon arrival, they found a woman dead at the property,” the Met Police said in a statement.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, but the victim is believed to be 58-year-old Vanessa Puntney-Chadha. Her next-of-kin have been informed, and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

“Dalip Chadha, 57, of Applegarth Drive, was arrested at the scene. He will appear before Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 January, charged with murder,” the police said.

The force said its investigation remained ongoing and had appealed for any information that would assist their enquiries in the case.

